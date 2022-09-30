WhatsNew2Day
Richard Keys leads the outrage after Marcus Rashford was named Premier League player of the month

By Merry
‘They’re laughing’: Richard Keys leads the outcry after Marcus Rashford was named Premier League player of the month – despite not even winning the Man United trophy – as fans claim Christian Eriksen was ‘robbed’

  • Marcus Rashford Named Premier League Player of the Month in September
  • The Manchester United attacker only played twice, but scored and assisted twice
  • However, the club gave their own Player of the Month award to Christian Eriksen

By Dominic Hogan for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Marcus Rashford has won the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for September, despite only playing twice, leaving several fans stunned.

The England forward scored twice and assisted two more in September, beating fellow nominees Philip Billing, Kevin De Bruyne, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Jacob Ramsey and Alex Iwobi to take the prize.

But United fans are in turmoil after their own club was named Player of the Month, Christian Eriksen, as summer signing after a string of strong performances ended with a win over Arsenal last time.

A number of fans took to Twitter to point out the lack of consistency and wondered how Rashford could be the best in the league but not his club’s

One fan wrote: ‘Eriksen won the POTM from United, but will Rashford win this? Iwobi was robbed, he ran games from start to finish in September.”

Another said: ‘Crazy how Eriksen wins the clubs POTM award, but Rashford wins the Premier League.’

A third echoed the sentiment with the simple statement, “Even ununited player of the month.”

And a fourth fan felt for the Danish midfielder and wrote: ‘Eriksen robbed.’

And there are those who wonder why it was given to Rashford in the first place, regardless of Eriksen’s form this season, for the likes of Erling Haaland who already has ten goals to his name.

One furious football fan wrote: ‘Marcus Rashford won EPL player of the month for Haaland? Nbs daylight robbery.’

A second then wondered how De Bruyne never won the award, writing: ‘Marcus Rashford beat Kevin De Bruyne for the #PL September POTM award.

“De Bruyne has never won the prize.”

And beIN Sports anchor Richard Keys added: ‘Marcus Rashford – PoM – for scoring 2 goals and recording 2 assists? They laugh.’

1664540580 383 Richard Keys leads the outrage after Marcus Rashford was named
1664540582 254 Richard Keys leads the outrage after Marcus Rashford was named

But for the many who wondered why it wasn’t given to Eriksen, there were also many who were quick to congratulate the England forward, noting that he has started to find his best form lately.

One Twitter user was clearly in favor of the award, writing: “Yes Marcus Rashford, happy for you boy…

“Hopefully this will give your confidence a boost… Now let’s get fit and destroy the city defenses.”

1664540584 554 Richard Keys leads the outrage after Marcus Rashford was named

A second supporter wrote: ‘Rashford redemption season has arrived! I hope Martial gets fit, and they would both work wonders in the PL this season.”

And a third suggested the best was yet to come, adding: “So happy to see Marcus Rashford win POTM for September.

“Definitely deserved with his two goals and two assists in two games and a good sign of confidence that he will come back in his best form.”

1664540585 901 Richard Keys leads the outrage after Marcus Rashford was named

