Richard Keys leads the outrage after Marcus Rashford was named Premier League player of the month

Marcus Rashford has won the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for September, despite only playing twice, leaving several fans stunned.

The England forward scored twice and assisted two more in September, beating fellow nominees Philip Billing, Kevin De Bruyne, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Jacob Ramsey and Alex Iwobi to take the prize.

But United fans are in turmoil after their own club was named Player of the Month, Christian Eriksen, as summer signing after a string of strong performances ended with a win over Arsenal last time.

Marcus Rashford has been named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for September

He scored twice and assisted two more, but Christian Eriksen got the club award

A number of fans took to Twitter to point out the lack of consistency and wondered how Rashford could be the best in the league but not his club’s

One fan wrote: ‘Eriksen won the POTM from United, but will Rashford win this? Iwobi was robbed, he ran games from start to finish in September.”

Another said: ‘Crazy how Eriksen wins the clubs POTM award, but Rashford wins the Premier League.’

A third echoed the sentiment with the simple statement, “Even ununited player of the month.”

And a fourth fan felt for the Danish midfielder and wrote: ‘Eriksen robbed.’

And there are those who wonder why it was given to Rashford in the first place, regardless of Eriksen’s form this season, for the likes of Erling Haaland who already has ten goals to his name.

One furious football fan wrote: ‘Marcus Rashford won EPL player of the month for Haaland? Nbs daylight robbery.’

A second then wondered how De Bruyne never won the award, writing: ‘Marcus Rashford beat Kevin De Bruyne for the #PL September POTM award.

“De Bruyne has never won the prize.”

And beIN Sports anchor Richard Keys added: ‘Marcus Rashford – PoM – for scoring 2 goals and recording 2 assists? They laugh.’

But for the many who wondered why it wasn’t given to Eriksen, there were also many who were quick to congratulate the England forward, noting that he has started to find his best form lately.

One Twitter user was clearly in favor of the award, writing: “Yes Marcus Rashford, happy for you boy…

“Hopefully this will give your confidence a boost… Now let’s get fit and destroy the city defenses.”

A second supporter wrote: ‘Rashford redemption season has arrived! I hope Martial gets fit, and they would both work wonders in the PL this season.”

And a third suggested the best was yet to come, adding: “So happy to see Marcus Rashford win POTM for September.

“Definitely deserved with his two goals and two assists in two games and a good sign of confidence that he will come back in his best form.”

So happy to see Marcus Rashford win POTM for September. Definitely deserved with his two goals and two assists in two games and a good sign of confidence that he is coming back in his best form. — Jack (@UtdJackkkk) September 30, 2022

Yet there are still those who wonder why it was given to Rashford in the first place, regardless of Eriksen’s form this season, for the likes of Erling Haaland who has already scored ten goals.

One furious football fan wrote: ‘Marcus Rashford won EPL player of the month for Haaland? Nbs daylight robbery.’

A second then wondered how De Bruyne never won the award, writing: ‘Marcus Rashford beat Kevin De Bruyne for the #PL September POTM award.

“De Bruyne has never won the prize.”

And beIN Sports anchor Richard Keys added: ‘Marcus Rashford – PoM – for scoring 2 goals and recording 2 assists? They laugh.’