Republican donating CEOs are more likely to lay off staff when pandemic hits, study says

Chief executives of major companies that mainly donate to the Republican Party were more likely to lay off staff to avoid loss during the pandemic, new research shows.

The study found that Republican donors prioritized paying dividends to shareholders over maintaining employee numbers.

Four researchers analyzed 481 member firms on the S&P 500 U.S. stock market index in 2020, seeing whether they had downsized and whether their CEO had donated to the Republic or Democratic parties, to both or neither.

The four are: Dr. Ali Bayat, University of Aberdeen, UK; Professor Marc Goergen, IE Business School, IE University, Spain; dr. Panagiotis Koutroumpis, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex, UK; and dr. Xingjie Wei, Leeds University BusinessSchool, University of Leeds, UK

dr. Bayat told the annual conference of the British Academy of Management at the Alliance Manchester Business School today [Thursday 1 September] that 34% of companies had reported a loss for at least one of the four quarters of 2020, 28% laid off staff and 43% paid a dividend below the level investors expected to earn in 2020 before the pandemic hit profit. About half of the companies had a “conservative” CEO – one who donated primarily to the Republican Party.

The researchers found that in the raw numbers, there was no statistically significant difference in the overall rate of downsizing between conservative and non-conservative CEOs.

However, after the data was adjusted to compare companies with similar characteristics, such as labor costs and productivity, companies with conservative CEOs were more likely to have cut headcount before making a loss. On the other hand, other companies only cut their personnel costs when they have incurred a loss.

The cuts used by conservative CEOs were more severe: 51% of companies laid off staff permanently, compared to just 41% of companies with other types of CEOs.

dr. Bayat told the conference, “What’s new is that our empirical evidence suggests that conservative CEOs as a group are different from all other CEOs. It’s also interesting to see CEOs using pre-crisis dividend forecasts rather than pre-crisis levels.” crisis actual dividend to inform their dividend decision in times of crisis.”

