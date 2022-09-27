Republic of Ireland 3-2 Armenia: Hosts avoid Nations League relegation with dramatic victory
Republic of Ireland 3-2 Armenia: Stephen Kenny’s side dodge relegation from Nations League with a dramatic win as Robbie Brady scores the penalty winner in stoppage time after the hosts wiped out a two-goal lead
The Republic of Ireland survived relegation to Group C in the Nations League after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Armenia.
The hosts had to avoid defeat to stay on their feet and led 2-0 after goals from John Egan and Michael Obafema.
However, Stephen Kenny’s side collapsed late, conceding two goals in three minutes to Artak Dashyan and Eduard Spertsyan.
However, they regained the lead via stoppage time from Robbie Brady to secure their place in Group B in the next round of the competition by seven points.
Armenia, which ended the game with nine men after red cards for Dashyan and Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, is relegated with three points from six games.
Stephen Kenny’s Irish team avoided relegation in the Nations League tonight