Reformists gain in Bosnia elections, though change unlikely

SARAJEVO, Bosnia and Herzegovina (AP) – Reformers battling corruption and clientelism in public offices appeared to win a key race in Sunday’s elections in Bosnia, which could give them more power over the direction of the country it faces. never fully recovered from its sectarian war of 1992-95 and remains divided along ethnic lines.

The first preliminary results released Monday by Bosnia’s Central Election Commission showed that cooperation contenders Denis Becirovic and Zeljko Komsic are on track to win Bosnian and Croat seats in the tripartite presidency, respectively. However, Zeljka Cvijanovic of the strongest Bosnian Serb party, the secessionist and staunchly pro-Russian SNSD, was likely to join the reformists.

Moscow has often been accused by the West of wanting to destabilize the country and the rest of the Balkans through its Serbian allies in the region, and Sunday’s vote took place amid growing fears that the Kremlin would try to restart the conflict in Bosnia. to divert attention from his campaign in Ukraine.

The election involved competitions for the three members of Bosnia’s shared, multi-ethnic presidency, the president of one of the two highly autonomous parts, and parliamentarians from different, partly overlapping, levels of government.

Bosnia’s institutional set-up, often described as one of the most complicated in the world, was introduced by a US-brokered peace deal that ended the war between three main ethnic groups in the 1990s: Muslim Bosniaks, Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats. Under the terms of the agreement, Bosnia was divided into two highly independent entities – one run by Serbs and the other shared by Bosniaks and Croats – which have broad autonomy but are linked by joint, multi-ethnic institutions. All nationwide actions require consensus from all three ethnic groups.

If the preliminary results hold, Cvijanovic will take over from her political party boss Milorad Dodik, who chose to run for president of the Serbian-led part of Bosnia rather than aim for a second term in the joint national presidency.

Both Dodik and his main contender, Jelena Trivic, declared victory in the race for the Bosnian Serb president. Their claims will be tested later on Monday, when the election commission is expected to announce preliminary results of the presidential elections for the Serbian part of Bosnia and the races for parliamentarians at the state, entity and regional levels.

Before the polls, analysts predicted that the long-rooted nationalists of all ethnic strata, who have enriched cronies and ignored the needs of the people, will remain dominant in the legislature at all levels, largely because the sectarian post-war governance system leaves pragmatic, reform-minded Bosniaks with little incentive to vote. Voter turnout in Sunday’s election was 50% or more than 2 percentage points lower than in the 2018 general election.

On Sunday, shortly after the vote count began, Bosnia’s international superintendent Christian Schmidt announced in a YouTube video that he was amending the country’s electoral law “to improve the functionality and timely implementation of the election results.” to ensure”. Schmidt assured citizens in the video that the changes “will not affect in any way” the votes cast on Sunday.

The 1995 peace agreement gave broad powers to the International High Representative, the position currently held by Schmidt, including the ability to impose laws and fire officials and officials that undermine the country’s fragile post-war ethnic balance.

The changes imposed by Schmidt will affect the size of the parliament of the Bosnian Croat part of the country and avoid blockages to the formation of his government.

