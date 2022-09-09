Reese Witherspoon, 46, celebrates her ‘wonderful’ mini-me daughter Ava’s 23rd birthday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Reese Witherspoon celebrates her ‘favorite’ daughter on her special day.

On Friday, the Legally Blonde star, 46, paid tribute to mini-me eldest child Ava with a sweet post celebrating her 23rd birthday.

Witherspoon, who shares Ava with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, posted a stunning photo of the look-alike mother-daughter couple posing for a sunset on the beach.

Birthday shout-out: Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her ‘favorite’ daughter on her special day. On Friday, the Legally Blonde star, 46, paid tribute to daughter Ava with a sweet post celebrating her 23rd birthday

‘Congratulations to my favorite daughter, Ava!! Every day that I can see you become the most amazing woman is such a gift,” wrote Witherspoon.

“Your gigantic heart, generous mind and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much’

The actress also shared an adorable throwback photo of Ava on her Instagram story, as well as a recent shot of Witherspoon and her daughter going out for dinner and drinks together.

“I can’t believe this little girl… turns 23 today! Happy Birthday to the most amazing daughter! I love you, Ava!’ wrote the Big Little Lies star.

Witherspoon’s celebrity friends sent celebratory messages to Ava in the comments of the actress’ post.

A proud mama: ‘Congratulations to my favorite daughter, Ava!! Every day that I can see you become the most amazing woman is such a gift,” wrote Witherspoon. “Your gigantic heart, generous mind and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much

Reese’s little girl: “To be completely honest, I was terrified,” Witherspoon told host Drew Barrymore. “I got pregnant when I was 22 years old, and I didn’t know how to balance work and motherhood, you just do it… I was just like any other mom trying to figure it out

‘Congratulations Eve!!! ❤️,” wrote Julianne Moore, as Zooey Deschanel dropped a series of heart-eyed emojis.

Witherspoon also shares son Deacon, 18, with Phillippe, as well as son Tennessee James, nine, with her current husband Jim Toth.

Witherspoon was just 23 years old when she had Ava. The actress later spoke of being a young mother, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

In the City: The Siren was spotted with her cop husband Jim Toth in August in NYC; he is on the right

“To be completely honest, I was terrified,” Witherspoon told host Drew Barrymore. “I got pregnant when I was 22 years old, and I didn’t know how to combine work and motherhood, you just do it… I was just like any other mom and dad trying to figure it out.”

Now 23 herself, Ava looks exactly like her mom — so much so that both Witherspoon and Ava have joked about it in interviews.

‘I’m so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy to look exactly like your mother,” Witherspoon said in an interview with InStyle.