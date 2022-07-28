WhatsNew2Day
Recession: US economy shrinks for the second straight quarter

By Jacky

US economy is SMALL for second quarter in a row, meeting classic definition of recession – after Biden insisted country isn’t in one

By Keith Griffith for Dailymail.com

The US economy has shrunk for the second quarter in a row, meeting the classic definition of a recession.

Gross domestic product shrank 0.9 percent in the second quarter, after falling 1.6 percent in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

Two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth is the informal and widely recognized definition of a recession.

But the White House furiously contests the idea that six months of economic contraction equates to a recession, issuing statements and briefings to spread their message that the economy remains strong.

“We are not going to be in a recession,” President Joe Biden told reporters on Monday.

Technically, a recession must be officially declared by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The group’s Business Cycle Dating Committee defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity that is dispersed throughout the economy and persists for more than a few months.”

The commission assesses a range of factors before publicly announcing the death of an economic expansion and the birth of a recession—and often does it well in retrospect.

Story in development, more to come.

