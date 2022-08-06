Rebel Wilson heads out for some retail therapy in turquoise ensemble with new love Ramona Agruma

Looks like Rebel Wilson needed some retail therapy.

On Friday, the Australian actor and comedian went shopping with her friend Ramona Agruma in West Hollywood.

At one point, the Pitch Perfect star flashed her infectious smile at an admiring photographer after making a pit stop at the luxury avant-garde boutique, Maxfield, with her newfound love following closely.

Retail Therapy: Rebel Wilson went shopping with her new friend Ramona Agruma in West Hollywood on Friday

Wilson, 42, showed off her slimmed-down figure dressed in turquoise shorts and a matching hoodie, which she shed several times as temperatures soared in the mid-’80s Fahrenheit.

She also donned a white T-shirt and matching slip-on shoes for her afternoon out with her partner.

Her blond locks were styled long and flowed several inches past her shoulders with a parting in the middle.

During their afternoon together, Wilson occasionally wore a white baseball cap over her blond locks pulled into a ponytail.

Mission accomplished: Dressed in turquoise shorts and a matching hoodie, the Australian actress left the luxury avant-garde boutique, Maxfield, with a bag full of gear

Sunny times: Sometimes the Pitch Perfect star sipped a baseball cap as the sun shone on another warm Southern California day

After browsing the boutique, the Australian actress finally reappeared on the street with a Maxfield bag filled with various items.

In early June, Wilson announced that she was in a serious relationship with Agruma, 42, a successful fashion and jewelry designer, according to Elle.

“I thought I was looking for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all along was a Disney Princess #loveislove,” she gushed in the caption of an adorable selfie photo of the couple.

New Love: Wilson went public with her romance with Agruma in early June

Fun: The pair have since taken to their respective social media pages and shared images of their time together, including traveling to Europe with some of their friends

The pair have since taken to their respective social media pages and have shared photos of their time together, including traveling to Europe with some of their friends.

A post from Wilson shows the actress holding hands with Agruma during their visit to Italy in mid-June.

Agruma has been equally liberal in her posts about their journeys together in recent months, which was confirmed by a photo of the couple with their friends as they were about to board a private plane.

And, of course, there were plenty of photos that captured their quieter moments together, including when they frolic in the ocean waters in Malibu on July 27, captioned, “Summer vibes @rebelwilson,” along with waving and pink heart emojis.

Travel companions: The pair traveled to Europe with some of their friends who were marked with a message from Agruma, showing them in matching yellow tracksuits

‘Summer vibes’: Agruma also shared photos of the couple’s time together, including a post of them relaxing in Malibu on July 27

Funny: Agruma’s recent post featured the ladies frolicking in the ocean waters in Malibu

Yesterday, Wilson confirmed she had signed up to star in the tennis comedy film Double Fault when she posted the announcement via Variety.

The screenplay is being written by Jim and Brian Kehoe, the brothers who wrote the 2019 high school comedy Blockers.

“I think it will be as big as TOP GUN, so I’m excited to work with Paramount and this winning team again! My love for tennis is fully expressed in this film.’ she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Most recently, Wilson was shooting the independent film The Almond And The Seahorse, in what will be her first non-comedy film role.

Also Trine Dyrholm, Meera Syal, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Celyn Jones, who co-wrote the screenplay with Kaite O’Reilly and co-directed with Tom Stern.