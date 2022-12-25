Rebecca Judd shares intimate photos from family Christmas celebrations

Rebecca Judd celebrated Christmas with her family and she shared a glimpse into her intimate shindig with her fans.

In an Instagram post on Christmas Day, the WAG posed alongside her husband Chris Judd and their four children.

The Jaggad actviewear owner and her AFL star husband share son Oscar, 10, daughter Billie, eight, and twin boys Darcy and Tom, four.

The family celebrated Christmas at home and enjoyed a seafood feast and a delicious pavlova.

Billie, Bec’s lookalike daughter, shares her mother’s love of fashion and looked chic in a floral ensemble.

The family also took part in a game of tennis on the private court of their Melbourne mansion.

Bec and a friend enjoyed cocktails during their Christmas celebration

Bec and her brood live in a $7.3 million mansion in Brighton, complete with a swimming pool and tennis court.

On Friday, she showed off her incredible figure in a skinny blue bikini.

The 39-year-old started her Christmas holiday sunny and enjoyed a day at the beach.

There was also a delicious pavlova on the menu

She reclined on a towel as she sunbathed in light blue swimwear that showed off her toned abs.

The WAG put on sunglasses, a cap and brought a magazine to read on the beach.

“Still the best ‘everything’ bag of all time, aka The Bec Bag,” she said in her caption, referring to the bag she brought with her.