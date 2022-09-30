Ray Warren labels the 2015 grand final as the most SPECIAL moment of his career

An emotional Johnathan Thurston had to hold back tears after hearing Ray Warren labeled his 2015 Cowboys premiership win as the most special moment of his 55-year commentary career.

Earlier this year, Warren, 79, hung up his microphone after more than half a century in the comment booth, where he became known as ‘the voice of rugby league’.

Warren was on the air for countless unforgettable moments in Australian sport, but when Channel Nine asked him for a single event that was the best, the legendary broadcaster singled out the 2015 NRL final.

Ray Warren called the Cowboys premiership in 2015 the most special moment of his career

Seeking their first-ever premiership victory, the Cowboys took on Wayne Bennett’s Broncos and stared into the course of a heartbreaking defeat at the ANZ Stadium.

However, with three minutes to go, Michael Morgan found Kyle Feldt on the wing, who shot over the line to score and tie the scores. Thurston missed the resulting conversion to take the game to the golden point.

But when given a second chance to win the premiership, Thurston grabbed it and kicked a field goal to give Paul Green’s side an incredible triumph.

The legendary commentator reflected on his 55-year career on a Channel 9 documentary

Cowboys legend Johnathan Thurston was emotional when he heard of Warren’s huge appeal

“From captain to legend to immortality,” Warren said of Thurston after the ball went through the posts and a pandemonium ensued.

When told that Warren had called that game the most special moment of his commentary career, Thurston became a ball of emotion.

‘No way, really? Oh man, I’m getting a little emotional right now.

“He’s seen thousands of football games, there’s been so many, and he thinks it’s the… I’m sweating! I’m about to cry.

“It’s the moments I loved and it’s his voice that stands out.”