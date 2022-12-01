Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and England to begin as scheduled

The first test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi starts today as scheduled after the visitors pass a medical assessment on the morning of the game. However, changes are expected in the playing XI that England announced 48 hours before the match.
After an assessment by Dr. Pierce and Dr. The tour group’s Biswas, many of whom were confined to their hotel rooms on Wednesday, confirmed the results that England could field an XI.
A joint statement from the ECB and PCB said: “The ECB has informed the PCB that they are in a position to prepare an XI, and as such the first Test is scheduled to begin today (Thurs 1 December) on the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.”
However, the composition of the team is subject to change. Captain Ben Stokes, who named his side on Tuesday, James Anderson and Jack Leach were among the hardest hit, with others also having to fight to shake off the bug because of the game. Wednesday practice was optional and only Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope and Joe Root attended the session. All bar Jennings had been named in the first team along with a debut for Liam Livingstone, a recall after six years for opener Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes and Ollie Robinson.
England will leave the Serena Hotel at 8am as originally scheduled and will name their XI at the coin toss, which will take place at 9.30am local time.
