Home Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and England to begin as scheduled
Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and England to begin as scheduled

The first test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi starts today as scheduled after the visitors pass a medical assessment on the morning of the game. However, changes are expected in the playing XI that England announced 48 hours before the match.

The prospect of the Test being postponed arose on the eve of the match after illness swept through England’s camp, casting doubt on whether they would have enough fit players to take the field.
Following emergency consultations on Wednesday evening between PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and ECB officials Rob Key and Neil Snowball, along with ECB Medical Director Nick Peirce and team doctor Anita Biswas, it was decided to wait until 7:30 am Thursday morning before determining whether the test would continue as planned or be postponed for 24 hours. The virus had initially wiped out 14 members of the traveling group, including half of the 16-member player squad, with symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting.

After an assessment by Dr. Pierce and Dr. The tour group’s Biswas, many of whom were confined to their hotel rooms on Wednesday, confirmed the results that England could field an XI.

A joint statement from the ECB and PCB said: “The ECB has informed the PCB that they are in a position to prepare an XI, and as such the first Test is scheduled to begin today (Thurs 1 December) on the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.”

However, the composition of the team is subject to change. Captain Ben Stokes, who named his side on Tuesday, James Anderson and Jack Leach were among the hardest hit, with others also having to fight to shake off the bug because of the game. Wednesday practice was optional and only Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope and Joe Root attended the session. All bar Jennings had been named in the first team along with a debut for Liam Livingstone, a recall after six years for opener Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes and Ollie Robinson.

England will leave the Serena Hotel at 8am as originally scheduled and will name their XI at the coin toss, which will take place at 9.30am local time.

Merry

Published by
Merry
1 day ago

