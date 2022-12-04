Rami Malek seen out after looking cozy with Bond co-star Lea Seydoux during LA dinner

Rami Malek made a stylish exit bundling up in a trench coat as he stepped out of his Boston hotel on Saturday night.

The Bohemian Rhapsody actor, 41, was also pictured kindly stopping for a fan and signing a quick autograph before heading to his next destination.

The award-winning star was recently pictured having an intimate dinner with actress and Bond co-star, Lea Seydoux, in LA on Tuesday, and the two were seen happily leaving the restaurant arm in arm.

The Mr. Robot actor opted for stylish comfort as he stepped out into the rainy weather. The star wore black pants and a warm black sweater with a high-necked, white shirt underneath.

He pulled on a gray trench coat and tucked his hands into the pockets to keep warm in the chilly temperatures.

Rami completed his look by wearing shiny black dress shoes along with red colored socks for a pop of color to his monochromatic look.

As he started to leave the hotel, the award winner was stopped by a fan and happily signed an autograph.

Rami seemed to be in a good mood and was also pictured giving a thumbs up to the paparazzi who also caught him outside the hotel.

The actor flew to Boston on Friday to attend the star-studded Earthshot Prize ceremony, which was also attended by other celebrities such as David Beckham and Shailene Woodley.

The talented star dressed to impress in a classic tuxedo and bow tie and spent time chatting with the Prince and Princess of Wales at the special event.

Before traveling to Boston, Rami was recently spotted dining with his No Time To Die co-star, Lea Seydoux, earlier this week on Tuesday in glitzy Los Angeles.

The Oscar winner, who played villain Lyutsifer Safin in the 2021 James Bond movie, and the French actress, who played Dr. Madeleine Swann were in high spirits as they hugged and posed for photos on Sunset Boulevard after a two-hour meal.

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami – who is in a relationship with actress Lucy Boynton, 28 – looked smart in a black shirt and slacks as he laughed and joked with Lea as they left the eatery arm in arm, with the pair hugging each other as they walked down the street.

Blue Is The Warmest Colour’s Lea – who has been in a relationship with Andre Meyer since 2013 – wore a striking mustard blazer and matching slacks, paired with a black wool hat and boots as she returned Rami’s affections with a hug.

As the night wore on, Rami knelt on the sidewalk to snap a photo of Lea with her Louis Vuitton billboard in the background, with the beauty striking some sultry poses on a vintage car.

The couple’s photo shoot then moved to some bushes, where Lea posed on a wall before grabbing onto a stone pillar.

An onlooker told DailyMail.com: ‘Rami and Lea seemed very close and had a great night.

“They were smiling and looking so happy in each other’s company. After they left the strip mall diner, they were still walking down the street in each other’s arms.

Rami took his time with the photos and seemed to want them to look perfect. She did several poses and at one point hopped in front of him.

“They clearly enjoy each other’s company and seemed very friendly.” The pair continued their night out in West Hollywood by visiting the celebrity hot spot, The Sunset Tower Hotel.

The cozy display was very different from when the pair’s characters met onscreen in No Time To Die.

Rami confirmed his romance with British actress Lucy after meeting on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody in 2017, where the Mr. Robot star took on the role of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury opposite the Sing Street actress as Freddie’s former love interest Mary Austin.

The two quickly hit it off, but largely kept their relationship under wraps until the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony.

That’s when the Oscar winner kissed his co-star before taking the stage to collect his best actor award. In his acceptance speech, the Egyptian-American actor called Lucy “the heart of this film.”

Meanwhile, Lea has been maintaining a low-key romance with model beau Andre for nearly a decade. The pair, who share a five-year-old son, Georges, have only been seen together in public a few times.