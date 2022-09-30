Raith Rovers release football rapist David Goodwillie just eight months after he signed for the club

By Brian Majoribanks for SportsMail

Q) Why was the former Dundee United, Blackburn Rovers and Scotland striker never tried in a criminal court?

A) Goodwillie and former Dundee United team-mate David Robertson were charged with raping Denise Clair at a house in Armadale, West Lothian, after a night out in Bathgate on January 2, 2011. But the Crown said there was insufficient evidence to prove the case in court and the charges against Goodwillie were dropped. Robertson was never charged.

Q) What happened next?

A) Despite the position of the Crown Office, the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority has determined that Mrs Clair had in fact been raped and awarded her £11,000 – the highest award possible.

Q) Was that the end of the legal process?

A) No. Mrs Clair decided to sue Goodwillie and Robertson in a civil suit in what was the first civil rape case of its kind in Scotland. Mrs Clair demanded £500,000 in damages from the duo.

Q) What is the burden of proof in a civil court?

A) The case had to be proven to a judge on the basis of probabilities. In a criminal court, a jury would have to be convinced of Goodwillie’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Q) What happened during the civil hearing?

A) The case revolved around whether Mrs. Clair was too drunk to consent to have sex with the players. Goodwillie and Robertson admitted to having sex, but said it was consensual. Witnesses have stated that Mrs Clair was very drunk when she left a club with the footballers. Medical and forensic witnesses also supported her story. In January 2017, Lord Armstrong, who was chairman, ruled that Mrs Clair had been raped and was awarded around £100k in damages.

Q) What was said about Goodwillie and Mrs. Clair’s testimonies?

A) Lord Armstrong was critical of Goodwillie, saying his evidence was “partial” and biased. He ruled: ‘Both defenders abused the pursuer when she was vulnerable from excessive alcohol intake and, because her cognitive functioning and decision-making processes were so impaired, was unable to give meaningful consent; and that they each raped her.’ In contrast, Mrs. Clair’s testimony was described by Lord Armstrong as “convincing, persuasive and persuasive.”

Q) Why has Ms Clair renounced her anonymity?

A) In 2013, Ms Clair waived her right to anonymity to attack the justice system. Later, after winning the civil case, she recounted her devastation that the rape case never made it to the criminal court. She revealed how lawyers acting for Goodwillie and Robertson had offered her up to £115,000 to drop the case.

Q) Why did Clyde sign FC Goodwillie after the civil suit ruled that he raped Mrs Clair?

A) Facing backlash when Goodwillie signed for Clyde in March 2017, new chairman Norris Innes defended the move. He said the then League Two club ‘wanted to help someone when others want to punish him…there is no positive purpose or social gain to wish him harm and let his talents stagnate and waste’.

Q) What does Goodwillie have to say about the case?

A) In 2011, he told The Scotsman that it had been: ‘total and utter hell, the worst moments of my life. It was a dark time. My life ended after the accusation was made. It’s the end of the world if something like this happens to you.’ Goodwillie was declared bankrupt in 2019.

Q) Has David Goodwillie ever publicly admitted his guilt?

A) No. But he declined to appeal the ruling of the civil case to the Supreme Court.