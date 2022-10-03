Rainy days on track to double in the Arctic by 2100

5 models in different months. Credit: The future of the earth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2021EF002378″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Spatial distribution of the standard deviations of the projected rainy days for the period 2091-2100 under CMIP 5 models in different months. Credit: The future of the earth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2021EF002378



Today there is more snow than rain in the Arctic, but this is expected to reverse by the end of the century. A new study shows that the frequency of rainy days in the Arctic could roughly double by 2100.

The Arctic is the northernmost region of the Earth and includes the Arctic Ocean and the northernmost parts of Alaska, Canada, Russia, and Greenland.

As the planet warms, more frequent and intense Arctic rainfall is expected to continue toward the center of the Arctic Ocean and inland Greenland, “signifying the arrival of a new Arctic,” said Tingfeng Dou, a climate scientist. at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences and lead author of the new study. The study was published today in The future of the earth.

“In the past, rainfall was mainly confined to the edges of the Greenland ice sheet,” Dou said. “In the future, this will change radically as rainfall will continue to spread to inland locations and act as a catalyst for further ablation of the ice sheet.”

The shift to a more rainy Arctic is expected to increase permafrost melting, releasing massive amounts of greenhouse gases, and accelerating the loss of sea ice cover, likely to impact Arctic ecology and indigenous peoples. as well as for communities around the world. (Antarctica is predicted to experience a similar doubling in rainfall by 2100 in a high-emissions scenario.)

“Even regular rainfall can be considered an extreme event in polar regions,” Dou said. This is because rain-on-snow events, which happen when rain falls on an existing snowpack and freezes into an ice crust, impact wildlife, infrastructure and local communities.

“The number of reindeer deaths caused by a single rain-on-snow event can range from several hundred to thousands,” Dou said, as their food gets trapped under an icy layer. The mass extinction of reindeer could have local socio-economic consequences, especially in regions where people depend on reindeer for food, clothing and transportation.

Few studies have examined the frequency and intensity of Arctic rain, so little is known about how those factors will change in the near future. Dou and his co-authors used climate models to detail future changes in rainfall frequency and intensity at high levels of greenhouse gas emissions from 2015 to 2100.

The increasing frequency, intensity and magnitude of rainfall is mainly caused by faster local warming rates, which in the Arctic are “two to three times the global average,” said Cunde Xiao, an earth scientist at Beijing Normal University and co-author. of the study. “This is a serious cause for concern.”

They also find that the onset of spring rains is expected to occur three months or a season earlier than now in the Chukchi Sea and the northern Barents Sea.

“Once the transition from snow to rain becomes common, it will have a far-reaching impact on the Arctic ice and snow process and hydrological ecology,” Xiao said. “This will also greatly amplify Arctic warming, making it a major issue that deserves global attention as it could have global implications.”

TF Dou et al, More frequent, more intense and extensive rainfall in a strongly warming Arctic, The future of the earth (2022). TF Dou et al, More frequent, more intense and extensive rainfall in a strongly warming Arctic,(2022). DOI: 10.1029/2021EF002378

