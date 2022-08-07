Queensland People’s Protest anti-vax GP Dr William Bay faces ban after AMA rant at CHO Paul Kelly

A doctor was kicked out of a medical conference after filming himself berating attendees for approving vaccine mandates to fight Covid-19.

dr. William Bay, who heads the anti-mandated group Queensland People’s Protest, live-streamed his extraordinary diatribe at an Australian Medical Association conference in Sydney last month and it was posted online on Sunday.

dr. Bay stunned his colleagues by interrupting the meeting by addressing Australian Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly, accusing him of ‘to lie’.

‘I am here today to ask you to join the people of Australia and stop forcing these vaccines on people who are being killed by them,’ exclaims Dr Bay.

“Professor Paul Kelly is a liar and he’s making fun of you all.”

His claims are at odds with much of Australia and the world’s medical authorities who say Covid vaccines are the best protection against severe symptoms of the virus.

dr. William Bay has live streamed his extraordinary outburst of vaccines and Australia’s chief physician Paul Kelly at a medical conference in Sydney

Footage shows many conference attendees getting up from their seats and starting to leave as Dr. Bay screamed even louder.

‘All the GPs, all the doctors of Australia, you have been warned by the people of Queensland,’ he shouts.

‘This is the Queensland People’s Protest and you’ve been warned.’

As he is escorted outside, Dr. Bay begins to sing.

“One shot, two shots, three shots four, how many shots until you hit the floor?” he calls.

At a protest later that day, Dr. Bay filmed throwing away his medical license.

The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency then gave Dr. Bay received a message threatening to suspend his license.

NCA NewsWire reports that AHPRA’s suspension statement states that the medical board believes Dr. Bay’s conduct poses “serious risk to individuals” and requires “immediate action” to protect public health.

The board said Dr Bay’s public ‘distrust of vaccinations’ had the potential to ‘undermine public health guidelines and views’.

dr. Bay interrupted an Australian medical association in Sydney to launch a vaccine diatribe

The claims of Dr. Bay opposes global scientific consensus that Covid vaccines are the safest way to protect against the deadly virus that has killed 6.4 million people

The report states that Dr. Bay “may have behaved in a way that demonstrates a general lack of qualities essential to a physician.”

‘(These include) the ethical exercise of judgment and integrity and respect for public health guidelines.’

In subsequent social media posts, Dr. Bay, who is a sophomore GP registrar, told AHPRA to silence him.

“What is being tested here is my ability to think and speak so that that must be stopped, that imposition of human rights,” he said.

“It’s the ability of doctors to treat their patients as they see fit.”

dr. Kelly, who appears here at a demonstration, heads the anti-vaccine mandate group Queensland Peoples’ Protest

dr. Bay claimed in his podcast that some of his patients had complained of chest pain and inability to walk, which he attributed as a “side effect” of the vaccines.

He claimed that another had “ejaculated blood.”

AHPRA said in a statement they were unable to comment on pending cases related to complaints about Dr. bay.

Physicians’ expectations about vaccination and public health predate the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Code of Conduct sets out the professional standards we expect,” said the AHPRA spokeswoman told news.com.au.

“When providing information or advice, we expect practitioners to use their professional judgment and ensure that their advice is evidence-based and consistent with the latest health advice.”

Australian Chief Health Officer, Professor Paul Kelly, was at the conference where Dr. Kay got up and accused him of being a “liar”

dr. Bay has launched a petition calling on supporters to “keep” his medical record and has urged his supporters to protest outside the Aug. 16 hearing of the tribunal, which he asked for a postponement because he has not received any of his details yet. lawyers heard.

While Dr. Bay expressed some regret about his outburst at the medical conference, saying it had to happen.

“It was an opportunity to get the message out that my patients are demanding that I go to other doctors in Australia,” he said.

“I’m sorry it didn’t turn out as professionally as I’d hoped, but it was a message to be sent to Australia’s doctors.”