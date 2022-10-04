Queensland parents can now get a BLUEY birth certificate for their babies

The certificates can be ordered online via the Queensland Government website

Parents can now order a ‘Bluey’ themed birth certificate for their newborn as a keepsake.

In Australia, Bluey is a popular animated children’s show about a six-year-old blue heeler dog and his adventures.

Parents can choose from three adorable templates priced at $27.30 each, all featuring Bluey himself.

One design shows the whole family on a beach, another includes Bluey looking excited with the city skyline in the background, and the third sees Bluey, his family home and two flies flying off to the side.

Only Queensland resident parents or parents whose babies were born or adopted in the state can apply to receive the Bluey certificate.

“Commemorative certificates are commemorative and not official proof of identity documents,” the Queensland Government website states.

‘They can be purchased at any time for people of all ages who were born or adopted in Queensland.’

BBC Studios and the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages teamed up to create the concept after noting the show’s success.

The certificates are printed on A4 sheets so they fit perfectly into a photo frame.

If you wish to apply for a Bluey commemorative certificate, please click here.