Queensland deputy police commissioner Paul Taylor quits over ‘vagina whisperer’ comment

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

One of Queensland’s top officers has quit after using the phrase ‘vagina whisperer’ in a speech to colleagues as part of an investigation into police responses to domestic and domestic violence.

Deputy Commissioner Paul Taylor resigned Friday after a commission of inquiry found that he and Chief Inspector Ray Rohweder had made lewd comments at police leadership conferences.

The revelations came when Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll was questioned during the investigation over claims that the agency has a sexist, racist and misogynistic culture among officers.

Taylor used the phrase “vagina whisperer” in an official speech to describe a friend of his who is a respected gynecologist.

Deputy Commissioner Paul Taylor (pictured) resigned on Friday after a commission of inquiry found that he and Chief Inspector Ray Rohweder had made lewd comments at police chief conferences

Chef supp. Rohweder shouted an inappropriate comment to a master of ceremonies at a separate event, the courier post reported.

But he has not resigned.

He is said to have yelled from the audience at the MC, who had stitches for a facial injury, asking ‘Did she lock her legs on you?’

Mr Taylor had resigned from Commissioner Carroll after both men were identified during hearings before the Commission of Inquiry into Queensland Police’s response to domestic and family violence.

Commissioner Carroll told the inquiry that she has personally advised Mr Taylor on his use of language.

Mr Taylor, a police officer for 45 years, was appointed Deputy Commissioner for Regional Queensland in 2020, based in Townsville.

“It was never my intention to offend anyone, and I sincerely apologize for the damage it caused,” Taylor said in an email to colleagues.

“I am devastated at the impact this has had on the reputation of the service because it does not reflect my values, nor those of the organization.”

More to come