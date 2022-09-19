King Juan Carlos of Spain arrives at Queen’s funeral with wife Sofia

Disgraced former King Juan Carlos of Spain has arrived at Westminster Abbey, despite an argument over his attendance at the Queen’s funeral.

The former monarch, 84, who is currently living in self-imposed exile in Abu Dhabi, has reportedly been asked by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchéz not to attend today’s state funeral.

But the royal, who stepped down in 2014 amid multiple legal issues, was seen this morning alongside the world’s leaders and royals.

He was also seen yesterday being ushered into Buckingham Palace by Queen Sofia holding the hand of an official for support at King Charles III’s reception.

The Spanish government had reportedly made it clear that they wanted King Felipe VI, Carlos’ son, to be their representative at the state funeral.

El Debate reported that the ex-monarch, the distant cousin of the late Queen, was contacted privately a few days ago by Spanish government officials to ask him not to attend the service.

But Juan Carlos made the trip to London despite still awaiting trial in the UK for a harassment case involving an ex-partner.

The royal family has invited Carlos, but it is making his first appearance at a royal event since his abdication.

Some fear it undermines the position of his successor King Felipe VI, who is also in service today.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain looked dignified when they saw the Queen’s coffin lying in state on Sunday night

Carlos abdicated after nearly 40 years on the throne in 2014 after he was embroiled in a scandal over alleged embezzlement and a controversial elephant hunt.

The former king is also awaiting trial in the UK after the country’s Supreme Court ruled that he is not entitled to sovereign immunity in a case over alleged harassment of his ex-lover Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein.

She accused him of using Spanish national intelligence to harass and threaten her in London after they broke up.

Carlos had a series of affairs during his time on the Spanish throne.

Spanish investigators are also investigating a missing €600,000 (£520,000) allegedly taken by a close Mexican friend of Juan Carlos I.

Despite once counting himself among the world’s most popular monarchs, polls showed that about two-thirds of Spain wanted the king to step down when he stepped down.

Juan Carlos returned to Spain in 2022 for a short visit, but has lived in exile in Abu Dhabi for the past two years.

All of Don Juan Carlos’ trips abroad are being closely watched by Spanish officials, according to El Mundowhere the government is well aware of the history that the monarchy has played in shaping the state.

King Juan Carlos I, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, was invited by Buckingham Palace to the funeral of the late monarch, but the Spanish government has reportedly asked him not to attend.

“Currently, the head of state is Felipe VI and who, like his father, also represents the existing family ties between the two royal houses,” Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said in an interview last weekend, recoiling at the idea that any problem with the previous monarch who comes to London.

Hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state also attend what is one of the largest diplomatic gatherings in decades.

Westminster Abbey has room for about 2,000 people. About 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries are expected along with their partners, according to the BBC and Sky News.

A host of royals from Europe and beyond have confirmed they will be attending the funeral of Britain’s longest serving monarch.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will attend – their first overseas trip since they took the throne in 2019. The visit marks a departure from Japanese tradition, with the Emperor rarely attending funerals.

The royal families of Europe are closely related after centuries of mixing their bloodlines, so it will come as no surprise to see several monarchs of the continent.

King Harald V of Norway, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Philippe, King of the Belgians will all be in attendance.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, who canceled a series of events to mark her 50th anniversary after the death of her third cousin, Queen Elizabeth, is also coming.

Although Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and its de facto ruler, was invited, it turned out late Sunday that he would not be attending.

There has been international outcry over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey by Saudi agents.