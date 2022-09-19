Queen’s funeral: India Hicks sheds a tear as she walks into Westminster Abbey

King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks shed a tear as she entered Westminster Abbey today to say her final farewell to the Queen.

India, 55, looked sultry in all black, including a long-sleeved black dress with knee-high Louboutin boots, as she walked into Britain’s most historic church with her wheelchair-bound mother Lady Pamela Hicks.

Lady Pamela Hicks, 93, is the daughter of Lord Mountbatten and cousin of Prince Philip. She was also a bridesmaid at the Queen and Prince Philip’s wedding, while India was a bridesmaid when King Charles married Princess Diana.

India, who shares sons Wesley, 24, Felix, 24, Amory, 22, Conrad, 18, and daughter Domino, 13, with partner David Flint Wood, lives in the Bahamas but was in the UK last week to celebrate her one year. wedding day, when the Queen died aged 96.

She has stayed in the country during the mourning period and today tied her hair in a low bun and chose a black fascinator for the service.

Lady Pamela is the daughter of Earl Mountbatten, brother of Prince Philip’s mother. She has previously served as a lady-in-waiting to Her Majesty.

Earl Mountbatten, was affectionately known as ‘Uncle Dickie’ to Prince Philip and the Queen, and was seen as hugely influential in the early lives of both royals.

Through her father, she is a great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, which also makes her a distant cousin of the Queen.

Lady Pamela Hicks was one of the bridesmaids at Prince Philip’s wedding to Princess Elizabeth in 1947

Lady Pamela has previously shared insights into family life for the Windsors.

She recalled in a podcast interview last year how the Queen was always ‘patient’ and ‘kind’ to her mother-in-law Princess Alice of Battenberg, who could be ‘very sharp and difficult

“I remember she lived in Windsor and we were waiting to have lunch,” Lady Pamela recalled. ‘The equerry had come to fetch her to lunch with the Queen.

“He was a new equerry, a young man of about twenty, and thought he must entertain Princess Alice and talk to her.

“He asked imprudently, “and what have you been doing this morning, madam,” to which Princess Alice replied, “And what has that got to do with you?”

Lady Pamela also explained that despite living under the same roof as her son, Princess Alice and Prince Philip led very separate lives.

“She was in a dressing gown, of her own choosing, in the attic,” said Lady Pamela. ‘While Prince Philip was very busy downstairs.’

2,000 royals, world leaders and hundreds of members of the public have begun filing into the abbey as billions around the world will watch Her Majesty’s state funeral.

Most of the VIPs arrived by bus and met at the Royal Hospital Chelsea before being put on a bus into central London. UK ministers – past and present – were among the first to arrive, including Nadham Zahawi, Ben Wallace and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Representatives of the British military in Westminster Abbey, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London

Michael and Carole Middleton, parents of Kate, Princess of Wales, arrived two hours before the service, followed by Tom Parker Bowles, son of the Queen Consort, Camilla. They were also on a bus together – despite their close connections to the royal family. Celebrities at the funeral include TV personality Bear Grylls.

Funeral flowers in the monastery offered myrtle – which was used in the Queen’s wedding bouquet, as is royal tradition. The vast white and green displays of flowers included Asiatic lilies, gladioli, alstroemeria, eustoma and foliage of English oak, weeping birch and sprigs of myrtle.

Around the casket will be the four tall yellow candles that usually rest around the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the entrance to the historic church.

And outside, die-hard royal fans defied no-camping rules as people of all ages set up tents, deckchairs and even a makeshift minibar to grab premium seats for the spectacle that will see 2 million flock to the capital. At 8.30am the public were told the procession route was full and began directing people to Hyde Park to watch the big screens.