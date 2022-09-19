Queen’s funeral: ‘Emotional’ Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon arrive at Westminster Abbey

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon have arrived at London’s Westminster Abbey as the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II gets underway.

The Australian prime minister arrived looking emotional, flanked by his partner just over half an hour before the service.

He joined a host of Commonwealth and world leaders who arrived at Westminster Abbey via coach, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

They are among 2,000 dignitaries attending the state funeral for Her Majesty, who died 10 days ago at Balmoral Castle aged 96.

“What a moment for that man there, our Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. He looks quite emotional, doesn’t he?’ Allison Langdon commented during Channel Nine’s coverage.

Ms Ardern was also accompanied by her partner, fiancee Clarke Gayford.

Jodie Haydon and her partner the Australian Prime Minister arrived at Westminster Abbey around 10.30am London time and looking gloomy

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was accompanied by fiancee Clarke Gayford as she arrived at the Queen’s funeral

Albanian was it first world leader to leave for the Queen’s funeral from Sydney on Thursday night.

He was joined by ‘everyday Australians’ who are extending an invitation, including Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott and horse trainer Gai Waterhouse.

This year’s senior Australian Valmai Dempsy and Dr. Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann, local heroes Shanna Whan, Saba Abraham and Kim Smith, Young Australian of the Year Trudy Lin, Western Australian of the Year Helen Milroy and i4give founder Danny Abdallah were also invited.

Other Australians who attended the funeral include Governor-General Sir David Hurley and his wife Linda, along with Victoria Cross recipients Ben Roberts Smith, Mark Donaldson and Daniel Keighran.

The Queen was patron of the association since it started in 1956, and before her death asked that all living members be invited to her funeral.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured arriving at the Queen’s funeral with his partner) is among 2,000 dignitaries in attendance

Anthony Albanese arrives at Westminster Abbey in London for the Queen’s state funeral

The royal family arrived at Westminster Hall as they prepared to say goodbye to Elizabeth II at her state funeral, along with 2,000 VIPs and an estimated 2 million people in central London.

There were cheers and applause as Prince William, the Princess of Wales and their children George and Charlotte were swept into Parliament Square. King Charles III and Queen Consort, Camilla arrived minutes later.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled down The Mall with a police escort. Harry was seen looking somber as he was driven in a Range Rover from Wellington Arch, down Constitution Hill and onto The Mall towards St James’ Palace.

He then stood side by side with his brother before the royals entered Westminster Hall, where the Queen has been lying in state.