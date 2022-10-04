Queen’s English Society reacts with fury after BBC comedy show implies they are ‘grammar Nazis’

A society which exists to promote the correct use of English has reacted with fury after a BBC radio comedy program suggested they were ‘grammar Nazis’.

The phrase is used to describe alleged sticklers for correct grammar.

It was repeated several times on the Radio 4 show Gemma Arrowsmith’s Sketched Out, during a mocking segment that delved into the ‘shady world of grammar’.

In the episode, a cartoon impersonator of documentarian Louis Theroux was heard ‘meeting’ a member of the ‘grammar Nazi society’ who is said to have a poster of Queen’s English Society president Dr. Bernard Lamb on his wall.

She described him as ‘dreamy’ and told how she was ‘sucked into this electrifying online world where they discuss the possessive, your and the contraction of you is.’

Responding to the humorous jibe, a spokesman for the Queen’s English Society (QES) said today that the group ‘utterly condemns’ the ‘implication’ that they are ‘grammar Nazis’.

On the September 29 show, a male comic impersonating Theroux was heard saying: ‘I’m entering the shadowy world of the Grammar Nazis.’

One character, called Paul, then said: ‘I would argue with people online, with colleagues, employers, even at parties.

‘I thought everyone would be impressed that I knew the difference between count and non-count nouns, or how to use effect and affect.

The man who does Theroux’s voice then replied: ‘See, I know it. Affect is a verb and effect is a noun.’

That prompted the enraged stickler to say: ‘Not always. Effect can be a verb in some circumstances, for example ‘to effect change’ and affect can be a noun, for example ‘he took the news with little affect’.

The fake Theroux then added: ‘It was clear that the road to recovery was long.

‘But I wanted to go deeper. Sara, not her real name, is still part of the ‘grammar Nazi’ community.

Sara then said: ‘It started with the little things. Just correct the apostrophe and you are sucked into this electrifying online world where they discuss the possessive, your and the contraction of you is.

‘And before you know it, you’ll be writing essays in comment sections explaining the difference between their, there and they’re!’

She added: ‘It’s not my job to make people feel good, I’m a truth teller.

‘And if you can’t handle it with your BBC elite brainwashed ways, then you can just get the hell out of my house right now!’

‘Theroux’ was then heard speaking to Sara’s teenage daughter, who had the poster of Dr. Lamb on the wall.

She said, ‘It’s Dr. Bernard Lamb, the President of the Queen’s English Society. Isn’t he dreamy?’

The QES spokesman added: “While we have no objection to the description of our president, Dr Bernard Lamb, as a ‘super dreamy’ pin-up, we certainly distance ourselves from any Nazi, fascist or other extremist organization and consider this as casual, slippery and inaccurate use of the term ‘Nazi’ to be repulsive and offensive to Holocaust survivors and to WW2 veterans.

‘The Queen’s English Society is a global, progressive and multicultural charity which seeks to promote the maintenance, knowledge, understanding, development and appreciation of the English language.

‘We strive to free the English language from usages that are detrimental to its clarity or sonority.’

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

In 2020, it emerged that the society could change its name after the queen’s death.

While the ‘King’s English Society’ was mentioned as an option, Debbie Le May, the editor of the QES newsletter, said it should consider dropping the royal name altogether.

As possible new names, she suggested ‘The Better English Society or The Good English Matters Society or The Society for Better English’.

“All these are considered to express what the society stands for and do not associate it with outdated customs or to an elitist and exclusive cabal,” she added.

However, at the group’s annual meeting last month, members voted to keep its current name.

The society was founded in 1972 and almost ceased to exist in 2012 after none of its members volunteered for roles in the organization.

It got a late reprieve when new committee members volunteered.