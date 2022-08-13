Queen Latifah and Liza Lapira film scenes for season three of The Equalizer in NYC

<!–

Queen Latifah and co-star Liza Lapira couldn’t help but smile as they filmed season three of The Equalizer in New York City on Friday.

The 52-year-old Chicago actress wore a brown blouse over a red shirt and added jeans to her look.

Her auburn hair was tied back in a ponytail and she walked the set in gray and black sneakers.

The rapper and actor wore silver earrings and held a metal prop gun as they worked.

Latifah’s partner in crime on the show, 40, wore a blue long-sleeved shirt with white designs on it.

She added black pants and matching black combat boots. Her raven-black hair fell in tousled waves down her shoulders.

Lapira’s lips were painted a vibrant red. Both stars sparkled during the scene with a beaming, bright smile.

Both actresses have been on the show since its start in 2021. Two seasons, consisting of 28 episodes, have already aired.

The show’s third season will premiere on October 2 this year. It is a reboot of the 1980s television show and the 2014 and 2018 movies of the same name.

Latifah plays Robyn McCall, a woman with a mysterious past who solves problems for people who can’t go to the police.

Lapira plays her old friend Melody Bayani, a former United States Air Force sniper who allows McCall to use her bar as her base of operations.

The show originally premiered on CBS and received some mediocre reviews in its first two seasons. It only has a five out of 10 on review aggregator IMDb.

It has received five People’s Choice Award nominations and also a BET Awards nod.

Saving Private Ryan actor Adam Goldberg, Orange is the New Black actress Lorraine Toussaint and Latifah’s Set It Off co-star Jada Pinkett Smith have all appeared on the show.