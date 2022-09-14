Queen Consort Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace with Sophie Densham

The Queen Consort looked somber as she took part in the funeral procession for the King’s mother this afternoon.

Camilla, 75, followed in a car as the Monarch’s body was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where she will lie in state until her funeral on Monday 19.

She was joined by the new Princess of Wales for the occasion, with the two women sitting side-by-side in the back of the car as it followed behind the Queen’s coffin.

Members of the royal family including King Charles III, The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex followed the Queen’s coffin on foot during the move through London.

The Queen Consort, who was wearing pearl earrings and a silver brooch which was given to her by her late father, passed thousands of mourners who had come to pay their respects.

This is the last time the Queen’s body will be moved before her funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey. After the ceremony, it will be taken to her final resting place, her beloved Windsor Castle.

Dressed all in black, Camilla, who has been a constant support for King Charles III since it was announced his mother had died last Thursday in Balmoral, looked deep in thought as she arrived ahead of the convoy.

The Queen’s imperial state crown laid on top of a cushion, above her coffin, during the emotional funeral procession this afternoon

The Queen’s four children walked side-by-side behind the Monarch’s coffin/ King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward were in their military uniform. Prince Andrew wore a morning coat

The King was seen walking side-by-side with this siblings behind the Queen’s coffin during the poignant procession this afternoon

Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace moment before the procession began. The gun carriage, which carried the Queen’s coffin, was followed by members of the royal family

The Queen Consort gave royal fans a comforting smile as she made her way to Buckingham Palace ahead of the Queen’s funeral procession

King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Camilla, Queen Consort, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent pictured inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen Consort, who was wearing pearl earrings and a pearl necklace, looked deep in thought as she arrived at the Palace today

Camilla wore an elegant back hat for the occasion, as well as the brooch, which was shaped like a stick insect and is believed to have been gifted to her by her father before she joined the royal family.

Arriving at Buckingham Palace earlier today, the Queen Consort was accompanied by her private secretary Sophie Densham, who looked solemn sitting by her side in the car.

The occasion is not only heavy with historical significance, but also saw Prince William and Prince Harry set aside their feud to support their father by marching with him behind the coffin. Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers have lined the route as they do so.

The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall this afternoon where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for hours.

King Charles, the Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex, along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex formed part of the procession. Anne’s son Peter Phillips and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence also walked behind the procession, as well as the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

A sombre King waved to huge crowds who had gathered along the Mall today as he arrived at Buckingham Palace hours before he was due to lead William, Harry and senior royals in a poignant procession behind the Queen’s coffin.

The crowd burst into applause and cheers as the state Rolls-Royce passed the Victoria Memorial and dropped Charles off at the royal residence. Later, the eyes of the world were once again on the King as he walked with family members to Westminster Hall – the ancient building at the heart of the Palace of Westminster where his mother will lie in state.

Last night, Camilla was one again a figure of support for Charles as the royal family received the Queen’s body at Buckingham Palace, where she stayed overnight.

The Queen arrived at Buckingham Palace last night to tears and cheers from the huge crowds who stood in the pouring rain to welcome her home after her death at Balmoral last Thursday. The route from RAF Northolt to the palace was packed. There was a wave of lights as many raised their mobile phones in the air to film the hearse as it passed.

King Charles III was seen arriving at Buckingham Palace, where he will be leading the Royal Procession behind the Queen’s coffin

The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie was seen waving at crowds from her car as she left Clarence House this afternoon

Edo, Beatrice’s husband, looked serious in the car as he left Clarence House ahead of the Queen’s funeral procession this afternoon

Princess Eugenie was seen waving at fans as she left Clarence House with her husband of two years Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi today

The gun carriage was filmed as it quietly passed by the gate of Buckingham Palace ahead of the procession this afternoon in London

Mourners cheered and clapped in the rain as the new state hearse travelled down Constitution Hill and around the Queen Victoria Memorial as it slowed, then drove through the gates of the palace and through the central arch into the quadrangle.

Outriders stopped with their heads bowed at the end of the journey, while a police officer at the gate saluted.

People cheered ‘hip hip hooray’ after the coffin drove under the arch. Many lining the street put down their umbrellas as a sign of respect while some could be seen wiping tears from their eyes, while phone camera lights lit up the crowds.

Upon arriving at the Grand Entrance of the palace, a guard of honour was formed by the King’s Guard.

Her Majesty was received by all her children and grandchildren, including the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Shortly after witnessing the arrival of the coffin, Charles and Camilla left Buckingham Palace.

Last minute preparations were being overseen on the Royal Mile this morning as the nation prepared to watch the Queen’s funeral procession

Royals fans gathered around Buckingham Palace to catch a glimpse of the funeral procession to pay their respects to the Monarch

Prayers and a service reserved for close family members took place shortly after the coffin arrived last night, with the King, Camilla, William and Kate and Harry and Meghan all in attendance.

Princess Anne, who has travelled with her mother’s coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh, and from the Scottish capital back to London, was also present with husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Peter Phillips, his sister Zara, Mike Tindall, the Duke of York and daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, along with their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank – were also among those gathered.

But Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew and who still lives with the duke, did not receive an invite because of their divorce.

The Queen stayed in the Bow Room in the palace overnight before she was transported to the Palace of Westminster, where she will lie in state until Monday, September 19 – the day of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and burial at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Sophie was overcome with emotion on Monday as she joined the senior royals for the vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral, with royal fans praising her ‘dignity’ despite the painful situation.

All four of Her Majesty’s children stood guard around her coffin on Monday in a poignant evening vigil in Edinburgh.

Sophie, 57, joined the Queen’s Consort at the vigil and was pictured sitting next to Camilla, looking sombre.

Social media users were quick to share their heartfelt words of support for Sophie, who enjoyed a particularly close relationship with her mother-in-law the Queen.

Earlier on in the day Sophie again joined the Queen’s Consort in a fleet of cars as the Queen’s children walked behind the hearse carrying the Queen to St Giles’ Cathedral this afternoon, ahead of a service of thanksgiving.

Wearing a black suit and a matching headpiece, Sophie looked sombre as she joined her fellow royals for the deeply solemn 1,200 yard procession, which took place in bright sunshine, with hundreds of well-wishers lining the city’s oldest streets.

Following the Queen’s Piper, King Charles, in full military regalia, lead his siblings on foot including the Duke of York, Earl of Wessex and the Princess Royal – while the Queen Consort and other members of the monarchy followed in cars.

The mother-of-two appeared deep in thought as the coffin of the late Monarch left the Holyroodhouse Palace earlier this afternoon.

She has been showing unwavering support for her husband Prince Edward since the announcement of the Queen’s death.

Sophie was seen entering St Giles, standing very close to her husband, who was wearing his military uniform and titles for the deeply emotional occasion.