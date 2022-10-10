‘Quantum Leap’: NBC Adds Six More Episodes to Season One

NBC has ordered six additional episodes of the Quantum Leap Restart, Deadline reports. Since its debut on September 19, the series is currently the number one NBC season series on Peacock, which is certainly the driving force behind the decision to add more episodes. The new sequence brings the first season to a total of 18 episodes.





The reboot, led by Raymond Lee as physicist Ben Song, is a sequel to the original series. The series begins 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) got into the Quantum Leap accelerator and disappeared. Song has now assembled a team to reboot the project in hopes of understanding what went on behind the machine and the man who made it. However, like Beckett, he makes an unauthorized leap into the past, waking up in another body with only fragments of his memory intact. Like his predecessor, Ben jumps from life to life to correct some mistakes. However, if the mystery behind the time travel machine is not solved, Ben may never return to his own time like Beckett.

Given the reboot that ties into its predecessor, the series has also tackled unresolved storylines from the original series over time. And according to the showrunner Martin Gero, a potential Bakula cameo isn’t out of reach, and the additional episodes open doors to many such possibilities — though Bakula recently confirmed on Twitter that he’s not involved in the reboot at this time. Together with Lee, the series also stars Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine, Ben’s fiancée, Mason Alexander Park as Ian Wright, lead architect of the Quantum Leap artificial intelligence, and Ernie Hudson as Herbert “Magic” Williams, the head of the Quantum Leap time travel project, a character akin to Dean Stockwell‘s Admiral Al Calavicci from the original series. Georgina Reilly plays Janis Calavicci, the daughter of Al Calavicci.

The series was created by Donald P. Bellisario while Gero, Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien, and Bryan Wynbrandt all serve as executive producers. Quantum Leap airs on NBC on Mondays at 10:00 PM ET/9:00 PM Central. All season 1 episodes are also available to stream on Peacock the day after.

