Putin’s ‘lover’ makes rare public appearance but shuns mention of Ukraine war or health problems

Vladimir Putin’s “lover” has made rare public appearances today, but has shrugged off any mention of Ukraine’s bloody war and rumors of the dictator’s health problems.

Gold medal-winning Olympic star Alina Kabaeva, 39, has been seen less than half a dozen times this year but showed up today to open a new gymnastics training center.

In opening the new complex in Sochi, she avoided mentioning Putin, 70, amid claims he had slipped on the steps of his Moscow residence and is suffering from cancer and other health problems.

She also made no direct reference to his war in Ukraine, in which more than 100,000 Russians were reportedly killed or maimed.

Alina Kabaeva, 39, is considered to be Vladimir Putin’s longtime mistress. She appeared today to open a new gymnastics training center in Sochi, Russia

A teenage Kabaeva (right) laughs with Putin (left) during the gymnast’s visit to the Kremlin. The date the photo was taken is unknown

Putin presents Kabaeva with a bouquet of flowers on the day she received the order ‘For Merit to the Fatherland’ in 2005

Instead, she told the gymnasts at the Divine Grace international tournament that “the impossible is possible.”

“When I was gymnastics, and an athlete, I could not even dream of such conditions [as you have in this new sports training centre],’ she said.

“But as life shows, the impossible is possible.

‘And Russia is a country with great opportunities.’

The Moscow state media is not allowed to talk about her 15-year relationship with Putin, nor about the children they allegedly share.

The last time Russia’s secret first lady was seen in public was in September.

Russian showbiz outlet Starhit described her as “slender, with an elegantly contoured face” – possibly referring to the plastic surgery both she and Putin are reportedly undergoing.

Kabaeva has no official role in Russia.

She supervised the new sports complex in the form of a gymnastics ring.

Alina Kabaeva shakes hands with Vladimir Putin during a meeting with other gymnasts in the Kremlin after her gold medal success at the 2004 Olympics

Rumors circulated in September that she had been ordered by Putin to have an abortion.

“We already spoke at the beginning of May this year that Alina Kabaeva was pregnant, and after the sex of the unborn child became known, we reported that Putin and Kabaeva would soon have a girl,” Telegram channel General SVR posted in September.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin thought Kabaeva’s pregnancy was premature and the birth of another unplanned child unwanted.

As a result, relations between Putin and Kabaeva deteriorated.

And at the end of August, the president insisted that Alina have an abortion, despite the fact that the pregnancy was already more than 20 weeks and there were no medical and social indications for an abortion.

“Complications arose after the abortion and Kabaeva was unable to appear in public for some time.”

The channel claims insider knowledge of Kremlin affairs without providing hard evidence.