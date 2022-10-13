WhatsNew2Day
Puerto Rico ex-student faces prison in cyberstalking case

World
By Merry

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – A former student at the University of Puerto Rico has been sentenced to more than a year in prison after authorities accused him of breaking into women’s Snapchat accounts and sharing their nude photos with others.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Iván Santell-Velázquez pleaded guilty in July to cyberstalking as part of a plea deal. A judge on Wednesday ordered him to 13 months in prison and two years of supervised release.

Santell-Velázquez was also accused of hacking into multiple university email accounts and targeting 15 women from 2019 to 2021.

Authorities said Santell-Vázquez sent the nude photos to other people, who then published them online.

