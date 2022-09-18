Public confidence in Bank of England’s inflation stance at record low

British public satisfaction with the Bank of England’s handling of inflation fell to an all-time low, according to official data on Thursday.

In August, a third of people in the UK were dissatisfied with the way the central bank was controlling inflation, its own survey found.

This is the worst result since the measurements began in 1999, pushing net satisfaction to minus 7 percent, also a record and the only other negative value since May’s minus 3.

The data comes a week before the next meeting of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee, where interest rates are expected to hike for the seventh straight time as the bank seeks to contain high prices.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at investment brokerage Interactive Investor, said the response to the survey was “by no means a glowing endorsement” of the BoE’s approach to interest rates.

Most economists expect the BoE to raise its base rate from the current 1.75 percent to curb inflation, which stood at 9.9 percent last month. That’s the highest in the G7 group of leading economies and nearly five times the bank’s 2 percent target.

Markets and economists are split between an increase of 50 basis points and 75 basis points.

Andrew Goodwin, the UK’s chief economist at the consultancy Oxford Economics, said the £150bn energy bailout package announced by the government last week that will limit annual domestic bills to £2,500 had lowered expectations for peak inflation. But he said “the support for disposable incomes provided by the ceiling means the MPC can judge inflation to be higher in the medium term”.

The bank could “use a looser fiscal policy as a reason to continue raising rates aggressively,” he added.

While Goodwin expected a 50 basis point increase, Ellie Henderson, an economist at investment bank Investec, said there was “certainly the risk that more MPC members will join the aggressive camp, pushing the majority to a three-quarter move. “.

Respondents to the BoE survey, which takes place every three months, expected inflation to average 4.9 percent in the coming year, compared to 4.6 percent in May and the highest ever.

This is a sign that the public thinks that high inflation is largely entrenched in the economy.

Also, people think that inflation will remain high in the longer term. Inflation is expected to reach 3.1 percent in five years, well above the price stability target, albeit slightly below 3.5 percent in May.

The most recent inflation was seen to accelerate to 7.6 percent, up from 6.1 percent in May and the highest on record.

A high inflation environment is seen as damaging to the economy and responsible for higher interest and mortgage rates.

About 75 percent of respondents expected interest rates to rise in the coming year, and about two-thirds expected high inflation to negatively affect the economy.