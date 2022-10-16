Protestors set to march in Paris as as fuel shortages fuel anger over inflation

Three weeks after a refinery strike that has caused fuel shortages across the country, thousands of protesters will march in Paris on Sunday, adding to a growing image of defiance and anger over inflation.

Sunday’s demonstration has been convened by left-wing political parties, backed by hundreds of associations, trying to build on the momentum created by the refinery’s deadlock.

“You can see that this movement is starting to spread,” the parliamentary head of the left-wing France Unbowed party, Mathilde Panot, told franceinfo radio.

“You can see it in the nuclear sector. Truck drivers announced a shutdown on Tuesday and plenty of other sectors are starting to join them,” she added.







Several, but not all, French unions announced a national day of strike on Tuesday that is expected to affect road transport, trains and the public sector.

French energy giant TotalEnergies said last Friday it had signed a wage agreement with the two largest unions representing workers at the four refineries, raising hopes of an end to the deadlock.

But the famous militant union CGT has refused to accept it, and its members continue to maintain picket lines.

‘unacceptable’

Budget Minister Gabriel Attal denounced the continuation of the strike on Sunday as “unacceptable”.

“Of course there is a right to strike, but at some point the country has to be able to work,” he told French media.

Staff at two other refineries owned by US group Esso-ExxonMobil returned to work late last week, but operations there will take two to three weeks to return to normal, the company said.

About a third of petrol stations across the country are experiencing supply problems, especially those around Paris and in the north, often leaving drivers waiting for hours to refuel.

Many companies have cut back on travel and deliveries, while even emergency vehicles are struggling with supply problems.

Last week, the government appealed for emergency powers to force some strikers at the fuel depot to return to work to release fuel supplies trapped in blocked facilities.

This infuriated the CGT, which said the move was evidence of French President Emmanuel Macron’s “dictatorship”.

Energy groups’ huge profits from record fuel prices have sparked some sympathy for workers pushing for higher wages.

But a poll by the BVA polling group released Friday suggested only 37 percent of people supported the shutdowns.

pension reform

Sunday’s protest march through Paris was proclaimed by the France Unbowed party and is backed by its coalition allies – the Greens, Socialists and Communists.

Recently named Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux and a further 60 figures from the arts and public life also called on people to join the march in a joint letter last week.

Its main aim is to draw attention to the plight of workers struggling with higher costs – French inflation is around 6.0 percent – and to denounce climate change inaction.

Police are expecting about 30,000 people, with a source saying they fear trouble from anarchist groups who regularly clash with security forces on the sidelines of French protests.

“The organizer has been warned about these fears,” the official said.

The scale of protests and strikes in the coming months could affect the government’s ability to implement a highly controversial change to the pension system.

Macron, who was re-elected in April, has pledged to raise the retirement age from 62 to align France with his European counterparts.

But the idea is fiercely opposed by unions and left-wing parties.

(AFP)