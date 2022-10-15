Probe launched – Stacey Abrams’ group funnels thousands to director’s family and friends 

Stacey Abrams’ voice access PAC Fair Fight appears to be paying many thousands of dollars to the director’s family and friends who have no political experience or expertise.

Founded in the wake of Abrams’ loss to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in 2018, the PAC is handing out money — to the tune of $178,000 — to people close to the PAC’s director, Andre Fields.

When confronted with the accusation, Fair Fight said: Fox news it launched an internal investigation.

“We take these matters very seriously and have launched an extensive investigation. The staff will remain on leave pending the results.

“Fair Fight is committed to operating with the utmost integrity, which is at the core of our values,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

Fair Fight PAC political director Andre Fields (left) with governor candidate Stacey Abrams (right) and former President Barack Obama (center)

The organization Fields oversees appears to have distributed nearly $200,000 to his personal friends and relatives, none of whom work or have experience in the political arena.

Abrams launched Fair Fight after her loss in 2018 to incumbent government Brian Kemp (R) against whom she is running this cycle

The highest-paid cash recipient was Fields’ sister, Darius Faulk, who has paid the PAC more than $120,000 for its training consultants since August 2021, according to records of the Federal Election Commission.

Faulk, however, is not an experienced political organizer. She works for Hofstra University’s women’s basketball program, where she also played as a student, as an assistant coach, the school said. website.

In December 2019 profile from Fields in Voyage Atlanta, the PAC director thanks some of his friends especially and includes Asa Fludd and Cruz Alvarado on the list.

Incidentally, both have now been paid tens of thousands of dollars from Abrams’ PAC.

Fludd, whose LinkedIn indicates he works in computer systems and not politics, has paid nearly $29,800 since 2021, according to deposits.

And Alvarado was paid $29,000 for training and consulting services in the same time frame while working in the events industry, according to her. LinkedIn profile.

Despite receiving just $180,000 from Fair Fight, the three so-called consultants have not received payments from other federal political committees for similar work, according to Fox.

Darius Faulk, an assistant basketball coach at Hofstra University and Fields’ sister, was awarded $120,000

Asa Fludd, whom Fields previously identified as a close friend, was awarded $29,800

Alvarado, also a close friend of Fields, was awarded $29,000

Federal Election Commission records show that Fields’ sister, Darius Faulk, was paid nearly $120,000 by Fair Fight over the course of a year.

Cruz Alvarado was paid just under $30,000 by Abrams’ political action committee

Asa Fludd was awarded two large lump sums that also amounted to nearly $30,000 despite no apparent political background

This isn’t the first time Fields has been involved in some degree of controversy.

In August 2021, he retweeted a thread by writer Michael Harriot in which he referred to the United States as part of the Taliban.

Abrams, a Democrat, founded Fair Fight Action — a nonprofit — in 2018 after her crushing loss to now-Governor Brian Kemp (R).

The nonprofit organization aimed to tackle voter suppression, which she blamed for her loss, and expanded its operation to include a political branch in 2019. The network has helped Abrams lay the groundwork for her second run against Kemp, who will culminate in the polls in November.

According to the Real Clear Politics poll averageKemp is currently five points ahead of Abrams, with three-and-a-half weeks until Election Day.

Abrams famously refused to admit to Kemp in 2018, a position she has affirmed and defended several times in the intervening years. As the election draws closer, she has tried to distance herself from comparisons between herself after her last election and former President Donald Trump in 2020.

With just weeks to go until Election Day, Brian Kemp is polling for Abrams as Democrats across the country face a tough political vote