Princess Sofia of Sweden joins Prince Carl Philip at a Christmas concert in Stockholm

She’s known for her glamorous fashion skills – and Princess Sofia of Sweden did not disappoint this evening.

The mother of three, 38, sparkled in a navy blue dress embellished with shimmering floral details while attending the annual Christmas in Vasastan concert in Stockholm.

Looking as stylish as ever, Sofia turned heads in her eye-catching dress, which she paired with matching navy blue heels and a matching velvet clutch.

The brunette beauty arrived arm in arm with husband Prince Carl Philip, 43, who is the second child of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia.

Sofia completed her dress with colorful bracelets with different charms – and wore her long hair in loose, effortless curls.

Her husband Prince Carl Philip opted for a tight dark suit, combined with a navy blue tie. The pair posed for photos outside Gustaf Vasa Church before heading inside.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s outing comes a day after Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attended the Swedish Academy’s annual Grand Ceremony in Stockholm.

Victoria, the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf, put on her best fashion foot for the occasion in a striking purple dress with an elegant round neckline and long sleeves at the Old Stock Exchange building.

She was joined by her husband, Crown Prince Daniel, 49, and her father, King Carl XVI Gustaf, 76, and mother Queen Silvia, 78, for the glitzy event.

Earlier this week, as usual, Victoria picked her family’s annual Christmas tree.

She was a vision of elegance as she received this year’s Christmas trees at the Royal Palace and chose which spruces would be decorated and displayed.

Choosing the Christmas tree is a tradition of the Swedish family that takes place every year and is observed by all its members.

True to tradition, the royal family welcomes students of the master’s program at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU).

The students will present the royal family with a selection of Christmas trees from which they will then choose to display at the royal palace in Stockholm.

SLU has been donating Christmas trees to the Royal Palace since the late 1960s. According to this tradition, the King’s Cave got its current name, originally it was called Nordmann’s Branch.

