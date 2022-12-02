Princess Charlene, Princess of Monaco, takes her seven-year old twins to Christmas village

Prince Charlene has gotten into the festive spirit and is taking her seven-year-old twins to Monaco’s Christmas village.

Charlene, 44, marked the first weekend in December by bringing her children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to inaugurate the annual Christmas Village, complete with entertainment, festive decorations and carnival rides.

She was accompanied by her model niece Charlotte Casiraghi, 36, the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco.

However, Charlene’s husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, was not present at the event. But he was seen out in public yesterday, when he was photographed joining other European royals to celebrate the World AIDS Day solidarity event.

Today, the prince attended an event at the Maritim Hotel in Düsseldorf, where he received the annual German sustainability award.

Princess Charlene’s appearance is a departure from last year, when the twins attended the event with their father, staying out of the public eye and recovering from what was described by the palace as “exhaustion.”

Photos from the outing show the four royals wrapped up against the cold weather, posing for photos alongside traditionally dressed village workers.

Princess Charlene donned a dark outfit mixing different dark shades to match her long navy coat with dark turtleneck and boots.

Her signature blonde hair was styled in a side part, sporting large diamond stud earrings, and her makeup was natural and polished.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Casiraghi wore a black and white long coat with black boots and a similar turtleneck. She added a splash of color with her red handbag.

Caroline wore her auburn locks loose and completed her classic look with a sleek make-up look, matching her fresh base with a darker, smoky eye and natural lip.

The twins also wore a similar color palette, with Jacques, 7, wearing dark trousers, boots and a plaid shirt with shades of dark green and red.

His sister Gabriella, 7, wore a red jacket over a red and green plaid dress. She kept warm with a pair of navy blue tights and completed the coordinated look with red Mary Jane flats.

Caroline’s outing follows a recent interview she gave to Town and Country magazine in which she described the “liberating” nature of her relationship with her mother since having children of her own, explaining that it opened up an opportunity to “get closer to feel’ .

Princess Caroline of Monaco’s daughter said parenthood has unleashed a “transfer of the maternal link.”

The outing marked a departure from last year, when the children attended the event with their father, while their mother was treated for exhaustion, away from the spotlight (photo: Princess Charlene of Monaco (above R) and Charlotte Casiraghi (L) Monaco’s Prince Jacques (front C) and Princess Gabriella (front right).

“Of course you have more empathy and you understand more things,” the 36-year-old told the outlet. “When you become a mother, there’s the fact that your mother accepts that she’s not the only mother.”

Charlotte has a son Raphaël, eight, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Gad Elmaleh, and welcomed his brother Balthazar, four, with husband Dmitri in October 2018.

Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece added: “Many women feel they have that power too, to give life, and it’s not something they owe to their mother alone.”

Charlotte added that motherhood is “difficult to summarize,” saying, “I think every day has hard and great moments.”

“Every day you go through times when you worry about your kids or they wear you down, and then there are times when you share so much with them and you don’t even doubt that they are the most important thing in life. your life.’

Expanding on the “complex” relationships between mothers and daughters, she explained that she tries not to talk about the “very personal” relationship with hers.

“I don’t necessarily want to reveal everything that’s going on between us, but it’s always ambivalent,” she said. “I feel like even if you have your own kids, you still struggle to have your own space.”

Charlotte also shared how the women in her family helped her live a life in the public eye with a “sense of effort and discipline” – using the French term “exigences en soi-meme” – which she explained as the expectation of yourself to live by a moral standard.

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter also told the outlet that it’s not necessarily something to be proud of or overwhelmed by if the public is interested in your life.

The royal family explained that she consciously chooses not to give importance to certain things – such as the feeling of people staring at her in a restaurant – as the most important things to her are “what she personally builds”.

Charlotte is the second child of Princess Caroline of Hanover and Italian businessman Stefano Casiraghi, who died in 1990.

She is an equestrian veteran and one of Chanel’s most recent ambassadors.

Earlier this year, the socialite wowed Paris Fashion Week attendees when she rode her horse down the designer’s catwalk and galloped down the catwalk on horseback while shining in her signature black tweed.

Anna Wintour and Pharrell Williams were among the A-listers watching.