Prince William and Kate Middleton cheer on Boston Celtics at basketball game amid race row

The Prince and Princess of Wales were greeted with cheers of ‘USA! UNITED STATES!’ as they were introduced Wednesday at the TD Garden during a Celtics basketball game in Boston.

The cheers were accompanied by an unmistakable amount of boos as Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared on the jumbotron, but the mockery was drowned out by the otherwise benign welcome.

William and Kate sat next to Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife Emilia Fazzalari at court. They were also joined by Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healy and Celtics legend Thomas “Satch” Sanders.

William cast an uneasy glance at the big screen as the couple’s faces flashed to the audience on the big screen – as more “USA!” chants echoed – before both royals grinned and waved.

After the first quarter, William met Ollie Perrault, a 15-year-old climate activist from Easthampton, Massachusetts. Ollie received the ‘Hero Among Us’ award, an award given at every Celtics game. She was then introduced to William and Kate, who shook hands with Ollie and chatted briefly.

The royal couple’s first trip to the US in eight years has been shrouded in controversy over Buckingham Palace racing – but the couple refused to let the scandal deter them from one of the country’s favorite pastimes.

Just an hour before they arrived at the competition, William and Kate held an event for the Earthshot Prize, during which the Rev. Mariama White-Hammond – the city’s chief of Environment, Energy and Open Space – gave a powerful speech in which the crowd to “reflect on the legacy of colonialism and racism,” especially when it comes to their impact on climate change.

William and Kate finished with a basketball in their hands as the team warmed up for the game

The Prince of Wales appeared to be having a fun evening as he cheered on the Boston Celtics, with his wife smiling at him at one point during the game.

The couple had the best seats in the house for the game, in which the Boston Celtics took on the Miami Heat

The royal couple snaps a photo as they sit courtside at the Celtics game in Boston on Wednesday

William and Kate appear on the jumbotron at TD Garden and wave to the crowd

William and Kate talk as they walk the side of the field at the Celtics game on Wednesday

Prince William in particular seemed to be having a good time. He applauded and cheered the team as his wife gave him a big smile.

While the pair appeared to be enjoying the evening’s matchup between Boston and Miami, their presence at the event will also include some major Earthshot Prize tributes and arrivals in the US city.

In addition to the Hero Among Us award, the Celtics are going green for Earthshot, with branding for the climate change initiative appearing throughout the game.

Their Royal Highnesses will also meet members of the Celtics family, including representatives from the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, which provides grassroots programming and strategic funding to local organizations serving vulnerable or needy populations.

They will hear about the mobile unit ‘Curbside Care’, which, through a partnership with Boston Medical Center, will provide comprehensive, streamlined care for mothers and babies in the first six weeks of life, right at the patient’s doorstep.

William and Kate applaud while watching the Celtics game on Wednesday night

William and Kate watch the jumbotron during the Boston Celtics game at the TD Garden on Wednesday

Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen grinning and cheering as they sat courtside at a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday night, just an hour after their Earthshot Prize launch was dragged to the line of the royal race

No doubt William and Kate will hope that the evening’s event – the second in their official list of assignments during their whirlwind three-day trip to Boston – will go off without a hitch, given the awkward moment that occurred during Earthshot’s launch, just hours away. for the game.

As the Prince and Princess Wales watched from the wings, the Reverend Hammond, who has set up a youth organization aimed at “teaching the history of the civil rights movement,” said: “On this day I invite us all to reflect about the legacy of colonialism. and racism.’

She continued, “The ways it has affected people around the world and the connection, the deep connection to the degradation of land and our planet that we are all trying to reverse. The lost stories, the extinct species, but also the perseverance of people in the face of oppression and the fundamental dignity of all our relationships.’

While there was no mention of Lady Susan Hussey – former lady-in-waiting to the Queen and William’s godmother – being accused of making racist remarks to black domestic violence campaigner Ngozi Fulani at an event at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night, few could failure to link the controversy to the Reverend White-Hammond’s comments.

Prince William and Kate Middleton meet 13-year-old Ollie Perrault after she accepted her award at the Celtics game on Wednesday

William and Kate smile at the side of the field as the members of the Celtics team run around in front of them

William and Kate watch the Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics in Boston on Wednesday

After beginning her speech by “recognizing the ancestral lands we stand on today,” the Reverend expressed gratitude to William and Kate for choosing to host this year’s Earthshot Prize in Boston.

“Now you all know we are a city of many firsts. We are honored to be the first US city and the first city outside the UK to receive the Earthshot Prize,” she continued.

Her remarks on colonialism came just months after another of William and Kate’s international engagements — a March tour to the Caribbean to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee — was shrouded in controversy over allegations that elements of it smacked of “colonialism.”

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and Secretary John Kerry were both scheduled to attend the Earthshot event, but failed to show up at the last minute.

Kerry, the presidential climate envoy, informed the prince and princess earlier today that he “unfortunately would no longer be able to attend,” but did not clarify why.

Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, who is currently the US ambassador to Australia, said she had “travel plans disrupted” because of the harsh weather that was plaguing the east coast.

However, that weather seemed to have resulted in very few cancellations at Boston and New York airports, according to FlightAware.

Prior to working for the City of Boston, Rev. White-Hammond was an ordained elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, having previously founded a youth organization focused on “teaching the history of the civil rights movement.”