Prince Harry’s reality star fling says that he was ‘right’ to move to the US with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s alleged former ‘fling’ has said the Duke was ‘right to move to the US’ with wife Meghan Markle and insisted he is now ‘finally free’ to be himself.

Reality star Catherine Ommanney – who appeared on The Real Housewives of DC in 2010 – claims to have enjoyed a two-month romance with the royal family in 2006, when she was 34 and he was 21.

In a new interview with OK!the mother of three, 50, from London, said she thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “look very happy together.”

Catherine explained, “I’m so proud that Harry had the courage to move to the United States and I think that’s what he really needed – to finally be free.”

Catherine Ommanney, 50, reportedly had a two-month fling with the royal family in 2006. The reality star pictured in 2010 after joining the cast of The Real Housewives of DC

In addition, Prince Harry’s alleged old love interest described how she has “nothing but respect” for his wife.

Looking back at Prince Harry’s two previous long-term girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, Catherine added: “The fact that Harry is with her shows that he has more than one type after all – he’s clearly not just interested in blondes !’

Last month, Catherine said in an interview with The sun she first met Prince Harry, now 38, in a bar in Chelsea while he was still in a long-term on-again, off-again relationship with socialite Chelsy Davy.

She says that after meeting in a bar, the pair went to Eclipse nightclub in South Kensington together, before going to one of his friend’s houses.

Prince Harry’s former ‘fling’ said the duke is ‘finally free’ after leaving the royal family and moving to the US. Pictured with Meghan Markle and the Prince and Princess of Wales in March 2019

Prince Harry’s alleged longtime love interest Catherine (pictured in 2010) described how she has ‘nothing but respect’ for Meghan Markle

There, she says, “they shared a cigarette on the steps outside and [Harry] really open to [her]’.

After going back inside, she claims that Harry made them all bacon sandwiches, played with his friends, and gave her a kiss before going home.

Catherine claims they met a few more times before the romance fizzled out and it wasn’t until 2009, a year after she married her second husband (from whom she is now divorced), that the two ran into each other again at a polo match.

She told the Sun that she “hopes Meghan takes care of him” and wishes Harry nothing but “happiness and success.”

Prince Harry describes life in the royal family as a “dirty game” in his new Netflix trailer

In the new trailer, Meghan looks concerned as the Sussexes’ lawyer Jenny Afia tells the camera: ‘There was a war against Meghan to support other people’s agendas’

“He’s a very brave, charismatic, incredibly funny, intelligent and sweet human being,” she added.

The royal family is bracing for new controversies when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s £88 million Netflix documentary hits the streaming platform later this week.

The first installment of their ‘explosive’ Netflix series drops on Thursday, and the couple are expected to launch another barb salvo at their ‘tired’ royal relatives.

In a trailer for their new documentary released yesterday, Harry claimed the couple suffered from leaks and planted stories that supported the royal family’s “hierarchy.”

The trailer shows the couple sitting in the back of a car, as Meghan’s voiceover says, “I realized, ‘they’re never going to protect you.'”

Allies told the six-hour series on Netflix that there was “a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,” with one claiming “it’s about hate, it’s about race.”

In clips for the show, the Duke also took aim at royal aides, grinning as he remarked, “It’s a dirty game.”

But royal sources insisted it was “absolutely wrong” to suggest that the couple had been briefed and that “unprecedented steps” had been taken to support the Duke and Duchess of Sussez.

An insider told The Daily Telegraph that the Royal staff instead “bent over to work with them.”

They added that it was “non-stop on their behalf” to defend them against negative stories – which began when rumors of the couple’s behavior towards staff began to circulate.

Another said the story comparing Meghan to Kate was “made up” with no difference between how they were treated by the press.

Royal pundits have warned that the series could be particularly uncomfortable for the Princess of Wales by focusing on the “early days” of her relationship with William.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Prince Harry spoke of the “pain and suffering of women who marry in this institution” – while showing old footage of the Princess of Wales facing a “feeding frenzy” from photographers before marrying Prince William .

Today Jack Royston, chief royal correspondent at Newsweek, said the content of the trailer suggested that the documentary would not only deal with recent events, but also delve into the distant past – including the troubled early days of William and Kate’s romance.

He told Good Morning Britain: ‘We’ve had Kate in both trailers. The most recent has a slogan underneath it with a headline from a magazine cover…

That particular magazine contained a claim that the Queen was ashamed of her and had pictures of her drunk in public on the front cover.

“So going into the early days of Kate and William’s relationship can be very awkward.”

