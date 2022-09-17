Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding celebrates his birthday with the birth of a new son

Ian Harding just got the best birthday surprise of his life.

The 36-year-old actor and his wife Sophie Hart welcomed a new baby into their family.

The Pretty Little Liars star shared the happy news Friday with a sweet photo of the newborn boy wearing a zebra print onesie and clasping his dad’s thumb.

Thanks for the birthday wishes folks. I am grateful for many things this past year, but most of all I am grateful for the best early birthday present a man could ask for,” he wrote.

It’s unclear if the new daddy and little one are sharing the same birthday, or if the baby came a few days earlier.

There is no word yet on the tyke’s name or other vital information.

Ian and Sophie, who works as a freelance photographer, have been married since 2019.

Sophie is a respected artist and provides fashion photos and celebrity portraits for various magazines.

The Long Slow Exhale actor is mostly silent about his private life on social media and fans didn’t realize his family was growing until he made the announcement.

He and Sophie didn’t announce their marriage until two years after getting married.

While Ian is on diaper shift, his fans can look forward to his next project in a few months.

He stars in the Hallmark movie, The Ghost of Christmas Always, alongside Kim Matula and Family Matter star Reginald VelJohnson.

The story is a spin on the classic A Christmas Carol, but told from the point of view of a ghost named Katherine Marley, with a bit of romance added to the mix.