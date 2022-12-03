Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague keeps it casual as she steps out for a coffee with her mother Debbie

She is currently expecting her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

And pregnant Molly-Mae Hague spent some quality time with her own mother on Saturday as they enjoyed lunch at Juniper Cafe in Hale Village, Cheshire.

The former Love Island star, 23, kept it casual in black leggings and a gray hoodie as she wrapped up to stay warm amid the chilly fall temperatures.

She completed her relaxed look with a black gilet and white Nike sneakers as she enjoyed a post-lunch drink from Costa Coffee.

The mother-to-be, who is in her third trimester, kept her essentials in a black quilted shoulder bag with a gold chain strap.

Molly-Mae let her natural beauty shine through as she swept her golden locks back into a high ponytail for the outing.

She was seen walking alongside her mother Debbie Gordon, who looked stylish in black jeans and a red plaid jacket, which she paired with a gray scarf.

Debbie completed her chic look with a gray scarf and pink sunglasses, while wearing her dark brown locks in a high bun.

Molly-Mae later took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that her mom brought her baby albums to look at during her own pregnancy journey.

She shared a sweet photo of herself on a swing as a baby as she reflected on her own childhood before welcoming her first child with 23-year-old boxer Tommy.

Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Mama bought around the baby albums. Little Me.’

Stylish: Molly-Mae let her natural beauty shine through as she swept back her golden locks into a high ponytail

Her latest outing comes after she admitted she was jealous of her other pregnant friends who can feel their babies kicking as she struggles because of her anterior placenta.

In a recent Q&A to her fans, Molly admitted that she found it “disheartening” because her boyfriend Tommy has missed the feeling of their unborn daughter kicking.

Molly, who met her partner Tommy on the 2019 Love Island series, explained, “It was soooo daunting for me.

“Tommy probably felt her twice (which is crazy at this stage), I see my friends post videos of me seeing/feel their baby and I get sooo jealous, I thought for sure it was a given that you would feel your baby move but that has not been 100% the case for me, I feel her now at this stage but no one else can!’

Molly continued: ‘I also think that’s why I got so emotional after our 4D scan failed, because I think the placenta didn’t help me see her face either… after it stopped us feeling her too, I felt just so frustrated!

‘Still, it is what it is. I am so lucky to have a healthy placenta that provides everything.’

Molly shares pregnancy updates on her Instagram and also recently admitted she couldn’t see her baby’s face on a 4D scan.

The reality star had shared a selfie with Tommy as she revealed, “On my way to baby girls 4D scan yesterday which was a huge bust. I was sooo excited to see her little face, but we couldn’t see it [heartbroken emoji]!’ she said.

(To clarify she’s totally fine)! We also left it as long as possible to get this scan because they say the older the baby the better so I had been counting down the days… wish I hadn’t been so optimistic but perfect, fit and healthy and completely average measurement for weight/size at this stage, that’s all that matters.

“It won’t be long before we get to see that face for real… I just know she’s going to look just like her daddy!”