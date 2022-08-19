Pregnant Jorgie Porter reveals she will be showing off her bare bump like Rihanna 

She is expecting her first child with her fiancé Oliver Piotrowski.

And Jorgie Porter, 34, has revealed that she will “embrace the hump” like pop star Rihanna, who made headlines with her revealing looks before welcoming her first child earlier this year.

The Hollyoaks star admitted she’s proud to show off her changing body, nine months after she lost quadruplets in a devastating miscarriage.

Speak with The sunshe said, “I love what Rihanna did – the bump just came out. It used to be thought of as a bit tacky, but now it’s all about embracing the bump.”

Since it has been nine months since they lost their babies, the actress revealed that they are currently watching her pregnancy day by day.

Jorgie, who is in her second trimester, admitted they don’t want to look too far ahead.

She said, ‘I feel great. The trials and tribulations of pregnancy are insane, but I feel really good. I get the butterflies in my stomach.’

The beauty admitted that they won’t find out if they’re having a boy or a girl, as they want to wait and see.

She also told the publication that she has lost the smell of Olivier’s aftershave and that she is currently “not against chicken Caesar salad” during pregnancy.

Jorgie got engaged to her boyfriend Oliver in December and revealed that he unexpectedly got down on one knee during their trip to Scotland three weeks before Christmas.

The soap star recently announced her pregnancy in early June and shared the happy news with a cute Instagram video.

It comes eight months after Jorgie lost quadruplets after 14 weeks in a devastating miscarriage.

The short clip, which the soap star captioned “Hopeful Begins…[sic]’, captured a sweet reveal of a baby scan.

Oliver, his son from a previous relationship, Jorgie and their doggy took turns taking their hands – and paws – away to expose the underlying scan.

The comment section of the post was inundated with congratulations, including from TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou and Jorgie’s fellow Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey.

Hollyoaks’ official Instagram profile reposted Jorgie’s video with a heartfelt message: ‘@themissyporter #REPOST BIG NEWS! We’ve got a little, little new McQueen on the way! [sic] our beautiful @themissyporter is pregnant! ❤️ congratulations all round, this is the best news ever! ️’.

In a March interview, Jorgie revealed she had no idea she’d lost her quadruplets because her body was “still pregnant” after a missed miscarriage.

She explained that she opted for surgical removal, while her fiancé Ollie discussed feeling “helpless” during the ordeal, when the pair appeared together on Loose Women.

Jorgie recalled hearing about the pregnancy for the first time and told the Loose Women panel, “I was excited we got pregnant because that’s what we wanted. We went for an early scan as we have twins in our family – on both sides.

“The doctor said we could see three bags – we had no idea what that meant. They said ‘we’re going to rush you to a hospital appointment’.

What is a missed miscarriage? A missed miscarriage, also known as a missed abortion or a silent miscarriage, occurs when a fetus dies, but the body does not recognize the pregnancy loss or expel the pregnancy tissue. As a result, the placenta can still continue to release hormones so that the woman can continue to experience signs of pregnancy. It is usually diagnosed during a routine checkup, where the doctor cannot detect a heartbeat. Another ultrasound shows an underdeveloped fetus.

“We were told there were four bags. We were still none the wiser until she said quadruplets.

Ollie, who she has been dating since 2020, added: ‘I fell!’ while Jorgie admitted she was panicking: “My body is too small!”

She continued, “So we were just shocked. And during pregnancy it wasn’t much fun – my hormones were just…

“When you’re pregnant, you want to tell some people, and you don’t tell a lot of people that early. Not sure why. But I don’t like to keep a secret. I like to tell everyone what is happening in my life.

“Having the hormones times four was just really stressful. I was working on costumes. Within three or four weeks, my body began to change dramatically and costumes no longer fit.

“Before we found out they were quadruplets, I thought ‘this is crazy what pregnant women go through’.”

As for her devastating miscarriage, Jorgie recalls: “We went for scans regularly because we were taken care of.

“And it was during our fifth or sixth scan, they said ‘you miscarried, they’re gone.’

When asked if there were any signs that she had miscarried, she explained, “No, that was something else. It was a missed miscarriage so my body was still pregnant and did the symptoms of pregnancy.

“The next bit is really heartbreaking, the question of how they’re going to do it. The hospital said… there are options where… how do we get rid of this?

“So we went through the surgery route so I could be knocked out. I didn’t want to see and hear things…

“They’ve never done this surgery before, so they didn’t know what the outcome might be. They said there could be a lot of blood loss.’

Ollie added: “It was kind of just that it was a miscarriage. As a man it was really helpless and scary.

Fortunately, the couple has come out even stronger, with Georgie admitting: “We talk a lot. We’re really good at communicating a lot.’

Ollie explained, “I cried right away, when you were really tough and strong. A few days later you had a meltdown and I had to be strong.’