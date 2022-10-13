Pregnant Daisy Lowe bundles up in a chic leopard print coat in Primrose Hill

Pregnant Daisy Lowe enjoyed a relaxing stroll in London’s Primrose Hill on Thursday.

The newly engaged model, 33, who is expecting her first child with her property developer, fiancé Jordan Saul, is bundled up in a coat and hiding her baby bump.

Last week, the couple announced the news that they are going to start a family.

Daisy wore dark leggings and a short red T-shirt under her distinctive jacket.

Daisy, the daughter of Pearl Lowe and Gavin Rossdale, paired the look with black combat boots.

She wore her dark locks and round her shoulders and light makeup.

She appeared cheerful as she took her cute doggy for a walk and at one point talked on the phone.

Last week, Daisy announced her pregnancy via Instagram when she posted a sweet photo of her blooming bump — admitting, “I fluctuate wildly between excitement and nervousness.”

It came just weeks after she and Jordan announced their engagement on social media, with her beau Jordan popping the question after dating for two years.

Daisy took to Instagram to reveal the news to her 403,000 followers, writing: ‘I wanted to share some news with you – Jordan and I are having a baby.

“We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I swing wildly between excitement and nervousness with a hint of morning sickness for the record! Big love to all of you’.

And in the photo, the beauty was rocking her tummy while wearing a form-fitting slip – while the camera captured her gorgeous side profile.

Daisy also shared an ultrasound of a baby scan in the post, as fans and friends rushed to the comments to congratulate the couple.

‘The best news! Congratulations x,” wrote Dermot O’Leary, as stars like Clara Amfo, Zoe Ball and Jessie J all took to the comments to express their good wishes.

Daisy is the daughter of Bush guitarist Gavin Rossdale and fashion designer Pearl Lowe.