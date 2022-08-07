Pregnant Chloe Green enjoys boat trip with boyfriend Manuele Thiella in Corfu, Greece 

Chloe Green showed off her growing baby bump as she enjoyed a boat trip with boyfriend Manuele Thiella and father Philip Green in Corfu, Greece, on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Topshop heiress dressed for the warm Mediterranean weather as she donned a red midi dress for the day.

The garment featured a blue floral detail and a burgundy v-neckline with fringes, while Chloe also wore a pair of sandals.

Showing off her sun-kissed tan, the socialite fashioned her brunette locks into a ponytail and also wore a pair of silver earrings.

Chloe huddled next to friend Manuele, who was casually dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts.

Businessman Philip joined the couple for a day and at one point was seen driving the boat himself.

The entrepreneur also opted for a relaxed look, wearing a light blue shirt with cream colored shorts.

The heiress has been largely out of the public eye of late, with a brief appearance at the Cannes Film Festival being the only recent public sighting of her.

In June, Chloe revealed her pregnancy when she first revealed a baby bump while on holiday in St Tropez.

Revealing the news, the TV personality stepped out in a pink tree-patterned beach kaftan as she walked barefoot under the French sun.

Chloe revealed her previous pregnancy in a similar fashion in 2018, showing her first bump as she enjoyed a day on her father’s superyacht in Monaco.

She shares her son Jayden with the model-turned-convict Jeremy, who was formerly a member of the Crips street gang and spent time in prison.

Chloe’s ex-beauty went viral as ‘world’s hottest thug’ and quickly landed a six-figure modeling deal after his release.

But Chloe and Jeremy called it quits in 2019, when she and Manuele were revealed as a couple in 2020 – after being spotted abroad.

In 2020, when she first started seeing the businessman, a source told MailOnline: “Chloe has known Manuele for months and they have always been very good friends.

‘They have a lot in common; they are both parents and come from similar worlds, Chloe is very happy with him. He is very much included in her family.’

