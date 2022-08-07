WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Pregnant Chloe Green enjoys boat trip with boyfriend Manuele Thiella in Corfu, Greece 

Entertainment
By Merry

Chloe Green showed off her growing baby bump as she enjoyed a boat trip with boyfriend Manuele Thiella and father Philip Green in Corfu, Greece, on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Topshop heiress dressed for the warm Mediterranean weather as she donned a red midi dress for the day.

The garment featured a blue floral detail and a burgundy v-neckline with fringes, while Chloe also wore a pair of sandals.

Casual: Chloe Green showed off her growing baby bump as she enjoyed a boat trip with boyfriend Manuele Thiella and father Philip Green in Corfu, Greece on Sunday

Casual: Chloe Green showed off her growing baby bump as she enjoyed a boat trip with boyfriend Manuele Thiella and father Philip Green in Corfu, Greece on Sunday

Showing off her sun-kissed tan, the socialite fashioned her brunette locks into a ponytail and also wore a pair of silver earrings.

Chloe huddled next to friend Manuele, who was casually dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts.

Businessman Philip joined the couple for a day and at one point was seen driving the boat himself.

The entrepreneur also opted for a relaxed look, wearing a light blue shirt with cream colored shorts.

Couple: The 31-year-old Topshop heiress dressed for the warm Mediterranean weather as she donned a red midi dress for the day

Couple: The 31-year-old Topshop heiress dressed for the warm Mediterranean weather as she donned a red midi dress for the day

Family: businessman Philip joined the couple for a day and at one point saw himself driving the boat

Family: businessman Philip joined the couple for a day and at one point saw himself driving the boat

Style: The garment featured a blue floral detail and a burgundy v-neckline with fringes, while Chloe also wore a pair of sandals

Looks good: the socialite has styled her brunette locks in a ponytail

Style: The garment featured a blue floral detail and a burgundy v-neckline with fringes, while Chloe also wore a pair of sandals

fff hub promo banner inline

Holiday: Chloe was sitting comfortably next to friend Manuele, who was casually dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts

Holiday: Chloe was sitting comfortably next to friend Manuele, who was casually dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts

The heiress has been largely out of the public eye of late, with a brief appearance at the Cannes Film Festival being the only recent public sighting of her.

In June, Chloe revealed her pregnancy when she first revealed a baby bump while on holiday in St Tropez.

Revealing the news, the TV personality stepped out in a pink tree-patterned beach kaftan as she walked barefoot under the French sun.

Relaxed: Philip also opted for a relaxed look, with a light blue shirt and cream shorts

Relaxed: Philip also opted for a relaxed look, with a light blue shirt and cream shorts

Relaxed: Philip also opted for a relaxed look, with a light blue shirt and cream shorts

Keep calm: The heiress has been largely out of the public eye of late, with a brief appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, the only recent public sighting of her

Keep calm: The heiress has been largely out of the public eye of late, with a brief appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, the only recent public sighting of her

Vacation: The family trip to Crofu comes after being in Italy recently

Vacation: The family trip to Crofu comes after being in Italy recently

Chloe revealed her previous pregnancy in a similar fashion in 2018, showing her first bump as she enjoyed a day on her father’s superyacht in Monaco.

She shares her son Jayden with the model-turned-convict Jeremy, who was formerly a member of the Crips street gang and spent time in prison.

Chloe’s ex-beauty went viral as ‘world’s hottest thug’ and quickly landed a six-figure modeling deal after his release.

Exciting: In June, Chloe revealed her pregnancy when she first revealed a baby bump while on holiday in St Tropez

Exciting: In June, Chloe revealed her pregnancy when she first revealed a baby bump while on holiday in St Tropez

News: The TV personality revealed the news and stepped out in a pink tree-patterned beach caftan as she walked barefoot under the French sun

News: The TV personality revealed the news and stepped out in a pink tree-patterned beach caftan as she walked barefoot under the French sun

Outfit: In a different look, Chloe wore a dark, short-sleeved dress and fashioned her locks into a bun

Outfit: In a different look, Chloe wore a dark, short-sleeved dress and fashioned her locks into a bun

Maternity: Chloe revealed her previous pregnancy in a similar fashion in 2018, showing her first bump as she enjoyed a day on her father's superyacht in Monaco

Maternity: Chloe revealed her previous pregnancy in a similar fashion in 2018, showing her first bump as she enjoyed a day on her father’s superyacht in Monaco

But Chloe and Jeremy called it quits in 2019, when she and Manuele were revealed as a couple in 2020 – after being spotted abroad.

In 2020, when she first started seeing the businessman, a source told MailOnline: “Chloe has known Manuele for months and they have always been very good friends.

‘They have a lot in common; they are both parents and come from similar worlds, Chloe is very happy with him. He is very much included in her family.’

Ex: She shares her son Jayden with the model-turned-convict Jeremy, who was a former member of the Crips street gang and spent time in prison

Ex: She shares her son Jayden with the model-turned-convict Jeremy, who was a former member of the Crips street gang and spent time in prison

Split: But Chloe and Jeremy called it quits in 2019, when she and Manuele were revealed as a couple in 2020 - after being spotted abroad

Split: But Chloe and Jeremy called it quits in 2019, when she and Manuele were revealed as a couple in 2020 – after being spotted abroad

Relationship: In 2020, when she first started seeing the businessman, a source told MailOnline: 'Chloe has known Manuele for months and they have always been very good friends'

Relationship: In 2020, when she first started seeing the businessman, a source told MailOnline: ‘Chloe has known Manuele for months and they have always been very good friends’

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Idris Elba, 49, and wife Sabrina, 33,…

Merry

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish share a kiss…

Merry

Hilary Duff shops in LA with husband…

Merry
1 of 2,763

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More