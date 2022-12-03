Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Predicting who will win the Netherlands vs USA match
SportsSports

Predicting who will win the Netherlands vs USA match

by Merry
written by Merry
Qatar World Cup 2022

Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef has broken down the numbers and made some predictions for today’s game.

In the first match of the knockout phase of the World Cup, the Netherlands will take on the United States, three times second.

Our artificial intelligence (AI) robot Kashef has analyzed over 200 stats, including wins, goals scored and FIFA rankings, from matches played over the past century to see who has the best chance of winning.

Here is Kashef’s prediction:

Who: Netherlands vs USA

Where: Khalifa International Stadium

When: December 3, 6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

Prediction: The Netherlands and the US met five times, of which the Netherlands won four. The Americans hope they can repeat their June 2015 winning performance and deliver another of the tournament’s biggest upsets.

Based on historic performance, Kashef predicts that the Netherlands will take the win and battle it out with Argentina in the quarter-finals on December 9.

INTERACTIVE - World Cup 2022 - Kashef - Netherlands v USA - December 3

Interactive - World Cup - head to head - Netherlands v United States
(Al Jazeera)

Who will win the World Cup?

With 48 completed matches, Kashef has an accuracy level of 65 percent. After each match, Kashef runs the model again to predict the outcome of the next match up to and including the final.

Predicting match results is not an easy task. External factors such as team morale or player fitness make a big difference to how the game plays out.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.

INTERACTIVE-Kashef-forecast-december-3
(Al Jazeera)
You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

This is the side that you see. World...

Built to fade: World Cup stadium 974

Marnus makes it twin-tonnes, but Aussies still have...

Essex is experiencing more strife as Azeem Akhtar,...

Chocolatito vs Estrada III: Preview and Prediction

The World Cup 2022: Numbers

England’s Joe Root uses his HEAD to shine...

People try to steal Banksy mural depicting a...

CFB Twitter Rips USC Defense in Loss vs....

Formed under pressure, Arnie’s rough diamonds outshine Golden...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More