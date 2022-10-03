Postcode lottery for 20mph zones: Most fines in Bristol, Bath and Somerset

Thousands of drivers are being hit with £100 fines after councils quietly started rolling out 20mph zones.

Avon and Somerset Police issued 23,338 Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) letters to people accused of breaking a 20mph speed limit, followed by South Wales with 8,372 and Cleveland (1,644).

But drivers face a postcode lottery in enforcement, with police in Cumbria, Humberside, Lincolnshire and Thames Valley not sending anyone at all.

Bedfordshire issued one notice, West Mercia two, Staffordshire three, Dorset five and Kent six.

Although safety campaigners point to figures that suggest 20km/h zones reduce traffic deaths and injuries, many motorists feel they are overused and regularly catch cautious drivers caught out.

Nips informs drivers that they have been charged with speeding and gives them the option to accept the fine or challenge it in court. The data, showing how many were issued by each police force, was obtained by campaign group Action Vision Zero and shared with Sunday Times.

Motoring campaigner Quentin Willson said the zones should be used in “certain areas where there is clear evidence of pedestrian vulnerability” but the public needed to have faith that they were “applied proportionately based on empirical evidence”.

‘Limits of 20km/h will discredit other road safety initiatives and alienate car consumers,’ he told MailOnline.

“We need the public to believe that they are being treated fairly, transparently and that any punishment does not threaten their livelihood.

“The unintended consequence of this is an otherwise law-abiding motorist population that becomes alienated from road safety. There are far more dangerous drivers to pursue.’

Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association, revealed he had seen an 800 per cent increase in the number of Nips issued to his 10,000 members over the past six months compared to the previous six months.

A large majority – 80 percent – were in favor of driving above 30 km/h, he said.

“Across London there has been a seismic shift in speed limits and how they are enforced,” he told MailOnline. ‘We do not condone speeding, but many of the motorists we represent, who have often driven their entire lives without a ticket and with clean licences, are now racking up fines and points at an alarming rate.

‘These motorists are being caught out by drastically lower speed limits on roads such as Park Lane, which have unexpectedly been reduced to 20mph zones from 40mph.

“Now that the Met has lowered the speed tolerance at which a prosecution is triggered and is working towards an enforcement target of issuing one million fines, this has become an even bigger problem and drivers feel they are being unfairly targeted.”

The Metropolitan Police is doubling the number of patrols in 20mph zones year-on-year as part of a target to eliminate all deaths and serious injuries from the transport network by 2041.

It says a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 20 mph is five times less likely to be fatally injured than at 30 mph.

Across the country, the level of enforcement at 20km/h is around half the number of those caught speeding on 30mph and 40mph roads and motorways.

The penalty escalates from a fixed penalty notice from 24mph to a speeding warning for those caught driving between 24mph and 31mph if they are eligible.

Over 35mph offenders can be fined up to 700 per cent of their weekly income, to a maximum of £1,000.

Councils covering around a third of the country’s built-up areas by population intend to introduce 20mph zones and they are expected to become standard on a third of roads in Wales from September next year.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, called on local authorities to do more to explain that 20km/h zones require motorists to agree to ‘slow down a bit’ to ‘eliminate the risk of a member of your family dies in a traffic accident’ .