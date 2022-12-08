The Portuguese Football Federation denies reports that the captain threatened with leaving the Qatar team.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), has denied media reports that Cristiano Rojo threatened to leave the Portuguese team camp during the FIFA World Cup. World Cup in Qatar

“The FPF clarifies, that at no point has the captain of national team, Cristiano Rojo, threatened to leave the national soccer team in Qatar,” the federation stated on Thursday.

“The win against Switzerland showed the level of commitment that Portugal’s most capped player has displayed once again.”

After the FPF statement was published, Ronaldo reiterated his commitment to Portugal’s team.

Um group demasiado unido for ser quebrado por forças externalas. The massive corajosa can be used twice to be an opponent. Uma equipa no verdadeiro sentido da palavra, que vai lutar pelo sonho ate ao fim! Acreditem connosco! Força, Portugal!🇵🇹🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gUeENXSB5F — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 8, 2022

The 37-year old wrote on Twitter, “A group too united for outside forces to break,”

“A nation too courageous to fear any adversary. A team in the truest sense, that will fight for the dreams until the end! Believe with us!”

Coach Fernando Santos removed Ronaldo from the national team’s training session on Thursday and made him stand down before Portugal’s round-of-16 match against Switzerland.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner came in the field in the 73rd minutes.

Portugal’s all-time top goalscorer, Luis Fernando Pereira, was not included in the national starting squad for a match at a major tournament for the first times since 2008.

Goncalo Ramos was just two years old when Ronaldo made the international debut. He was the youngster in Ronaldo’s starting eleven.

The team scored five goals, without his iconic presence on field. The game ended 6-1 in favor of the Navigators.

“He “He didn’t speak to us about it, because he never wanted leave,” Otavio, a Portuguese midfielder, told reporters.

“On the contrary, he always wants to help, playing or not playing. As I said, he is our captain and talks to us only positive things. He is supported by the national team, there’s no doubt about it.

Ronaldo was lost throughout this entire process World Cup left Manchester United Club during the tournament amid a media embarrassment in which he lashed back at the team manager, and the club’s owner.

His future remains uncertain and there are few clubs that can pay his wage costs. However, several reports suggest that he will play for Saudi Arabian mega club Al-Nassr after the election. World Cup.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti also jumped in Ronaldo’s defence, highlighting his professionalism during the spanish club’s time.

“I coached his for two years and there weren’t any problems,” he stated to Corriere dello Sport in Italy. “He They even solved them for you. Cristiano is a good trainer, he pays attention and everything was easy to manage. He “He is an exceptional player.”

Portugal will face Morocco in the quarter-finals at the Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar on Saturday.

The Portuguese Football Federation stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is setting a new record each day for the country and the national team.