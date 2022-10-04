Police to attend all domestic burglary scenes, claim chief constables

<!–

Last week, chief constables from all over the country met. Reducing crime and building public trust were at the top of our agenda.

At that meeting we made an important collective decision – to participate in all residential burglaries. Some forces already do this. Others participate where it is established that there are evidentiary lines of inquiry or where the victims are vulnerable or elderly.

Some police chiefs have struggled to achieve participation in all burglaries with limited resources and balance an increase in complex and highly damaging crime. But burglary is invasive and can be deeply traumatic.

We want to give people peace of mind knowing that if you experience that invasion, the police will come, find all possible evidence and do everything they can to catch those responsible. It is a critical part of the contract between the police and the public.

Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said he and his colleagues made a decision last week to require officers to attend the scenes of all residential burglaries

Sir. Hewitt said the NPCC is asking the Home Secretary for help so chief constables can focus on solving crime and boosting trust, as 64 per cent of emergency calls were unrelated to crime

We are also asking for the Home Secretary’s help so that police chiefs can focus more resources on solving crime and increasing confidence. Firstly, we ask the government to seriously undertake the major expansion of the police task. We will focus more on solving crime. The public wants the same. And so do the politicians.

But a 2018 National Audit Office report showed that 64 percent of emergency calls to the police were not about crime. Some are perfectly legitimate police activities, but a significant proportion see the police stepping into health and social work because of a lack of other services.

We have been debating this for years and there has been no meaningful change – there has to be for us to improve crime rates. Secondly, we want to see a review of crime registration processes. Compliance with the process is an industry in policing that removes officers from neighborhood policing, and the resulting statistics present a misleading picture to the public of the reality of crime. Right now, a break-in at someone’s family home is treated in the same way as the loss of a spade from a shed in terms of crime records. There must be a better way.

Thirdly, we want to work across the policing system and with government to agree the core policing services to be delivered to a consistent standard across the country – with evidence and public priorities at the heart of our decision-making. We currently do not have this shared view of our core services and as a result priorities can change with the wind. With it, we can stick to an agreed mission that the public can understand and support.