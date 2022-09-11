Police hunt sex attacker in Wigan Flashes nature reserve

<!–

A woman was pushed to the ground and then sexually assaulted as she walked her dog through a nature reserve, Greater Manchester police have revealed. As a result, police patrols in the Wigan Flashes area have stepped up.

The woman, in her fifties according to police, was walking her dog through the nature reserve on Saturday morning when she was approached by a man. He allegedly pushed her to the floor and then sexually assaulted her before leaving the scene with the victim’s cell phone.

He has been described as being about 19 to 20 years old with short brown/red hair. The attacker is also said to have been wearing a navy blue bomber jacket.

Police have called witnesses and confirmed an investigation is underway. The attack took place between 7:30 am and 8:30 am.

Police said they think it was an “isolated incident.” On Facebook, GMP Wigan West said on Saturday evening: ‘Police are calling for information after report of assault in Wigan Nature Reserve.

“It was reported to police between 7:30 and 8:00 this morning that a woman in her 50s was walking her dog through the Wigan Flash Nature Reserve when she was approached by an unidentified man who then sexually pushed her to the ground . assault the victim.

The perpetrator then left the scene with the victim’s cell phone. The perpetrator has been described as a white male of about 19-20 years, six feet tall, slim build with short brown/red hair combed back and wearing a blue T-shirt and a dark navy blue bomber jacket.’

PC Nathan Meadows, of GMP Wigan District, said: ‘We understand this incident will be a cause for concern, but we believe it is an isolated incident and are working hard to find the man responsible.

“From today on, we will also be doing extra patrols in the area.

“I would ask anyone with information, or anyone who has witnessed the perpetrator in the area, to contact Wigan CID as soon as possible on 0161 856 7122 quoting log number 913 dated September 10, 2022. You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’