Police boss orders review into Leah Croucher missing persons case after human remains found

2018

Nov 29

Prime suspect Neil Maxwell is reported to Bedfordshire Police for a sexual assault in Newport Pagnell.

2019

February 14th

8 a.m.: Leah, 19, normally goes to work in addition to her administrative job at a finance company in Milton Keynes.

5:45 p.m.: Leah is walking home from work. The location settings on her Samsung phone were disabled in the Furzton Lake area.

6:00 PM: Leah comes home from work. She changes into sweatpants and a long-sleeved top. She tells her mother that she is going to visit a friend.

19:15: Leah comes home again. Her behavior that night was completely normal, her parents say.

15 February

8 a.m.: Leah gets up and goes to work. She departs on her normal route, dressed in a black jacket, skinny black jeans, black Converse high shoes and a small black backpack. Under her jacket she wears a striking gray hoodie.

8.13 am: CCTV footage shows her walking along Buzzacott Lane in Furzton. That was Leah’s last confirmed sighting.

8.34 am: Leah’s cell phone is turned off.

9:00 am: Leah doesn’t arrive at work.

9.30am – 11.15am: Three different witnesses report seeing a girl matching Leah’s description as they walk along Furzton Lake. She looked “visibly upset” and cried while on the phone. The police have never been able to say for sure that this was Leah.

6:00 PM: Leah does not return home. She is reported missing.

February 17

Police issue a press release stating that Leah is missing.

February 19

Police release CCTV footage of Leah. They are “increasingly concerned” about her well-being. Her phone is off and untraceable and her bank account has not been touched.

Over the next few weeks, divers scour Furzton Lake and perform fingertip surveys. Leah’s family and friends have put up posters asking for information.

April 4

A public call is made to find Maxwell.

20th of April

The convicted sex offender is found dead.

25th of September

BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow reenacts Leah’s disappearance and calls for information. It shows the clothes Leah was wearing the day she disappeared.

Viewer contacts the show and says she remembers walking by the Blue Lagoon lake in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, in February and seeing a gray hoodie near the water, like the one Leah was wearing.

October 9

The police start a major search at the Blue Lagoon. Nothing of any significance is found.

November 14-16

Leah’s brother Haydon Croucher committed suicide in… his flat in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, and was found by his mother and sister.

February 14, 2020

Leah’s parents, Claire and John Croucher, make another call to a media conference at Milton Keynes Police Station, a year after her disappearance.

February 15, 2021

Her family releases a statement asking for help finding her on the second anniversary of her disappearance.

In an emotional statement, they said: “It’s been two years since our beautiful, wonderful daughter Leah left for work and disappeared without a trace. missing. Away.

“To say it’s been two tough years is an understatement. It’s been the longest and toughest two years of our lives.’

February 15, 2022

Police are releasing a new image of a person dressed in black seen at Furzton Lake to mark the third year of her disappearance.

In a written statement, Leah’s family said each day “feels like an eternity of pain and despair,” but they kept hoping that one day she would be found.

“It’s harder every day to tell ourselves that today will be the day we get answers, today we find out what happened three years ago,” her parents said.

Monday, October 10, 2022

Remains, believed to be Leah, have been found in a house in Loxbeare Drive, Milton Keynes, which she passed every day on her way to work. Her belongings were found inside.

friday 14 october

During a press conference, police named Neil Maxwell the prime suspect in Leah’s murder.