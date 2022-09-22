Poland 0-2 Holland: Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn strike to help Oranj to victory over hosts
Poland 0-2 Holland: Man Utd goals from Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn help Louis van Gaal’s side win… but injuries hit Memphis Depay and Teun Koopmeiners ahead of World Cup
- Dutch winger Cody Gakpo scores open against Poland in the 14th minute
- Oranj lose Teun Koopmeiners and Memphis Depay to injuries in the match
- Steven Bergwijn made it two for Holland when he fired into the bottom corner
- The Netherlands remain top of Nations League Group 4 with three points above Belgium
Cody Gakpo scored early and Steven Bergwijn added a second to secure the Netherlands a 2-0 away win over Poland on Thursday and bring them within a point of winning their Nations League group.
The unbeaten Dutch have now won four of their five League A Group Four matches and are three points ahead of Belgium, who beat Wales 2-1.
The Dutch need only a draw at home to Belgium in Amsterdam on Sunday to secure a place in next year’s four-team Nations League finals.
PSV winger Cody Gakpo scored the opening goal in the match for the Netherlands against Poland
Gakpo has started the season in fine form and continued this with his second goal for the Netherlands
Gakpo’s 13th-minute opener at the Narodowy Stadium came at the end of a clever passing move, as the striker only had to tap in Denzel Dumfries’ inch-perfect square pass after the Polish defense had been prized apart.
Bergwijn doubled the lead in the 60th minute when he came in from the left flank to play a clever one-two with substitute Vincent Janssen and expertly curl the ball into the net.
Holland’s Teun Koopmeiners was forced out early after suffering an injury in an aerial dual
Steven Bergwijn (pictured) scored the Netherlands’ second goal in the match against Poland