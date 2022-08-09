Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles is coming to Netflix this fall

After the debut of Pokemon Legends: Arceusit was only a matter of (apologies) time before the pokemon anime started to focus on stories about the Sinnoh region’s distant past when it was first inhabited by humans. While animated shorts like Hisuian snow have delved a bit into the history of the Sinnoh region by introducing new characters.

Today, The Pokémon Company announced that the English dub of Pokémon: The Arceus Chroniclesa new animation special, coming to Netflix in September after its first premiere on the 2022 Pokémon World Championships in London in August. Originally released in Japan as four episodes of Pokemon Journeys: The Series, The Arceus Chronicles tells the story of how Ash and some of his companions over the years gather in present-day Sinnoh for a festival dedicated to celebrating the Hisui region and its pokémon. Like Arceus the game, The Arceus Chronicles will explore the relationships between its titular legendary creator Pokemon and the land it rules, as well as how some vile humans foolishly try to harness the power of Arceus for themselves.

although The Arceus Chronicles being announced as a special event, Ash already has first-hand experience with many of the legendary characters that will appear in the story, which likely borrows some of the plot points from the games it was inspired by. But Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles talks about how comfortable the pokemon animes become subjects of what the god of pokémon does in his spare time, which is exactly the kind of wild energy the franchise needs right now.

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles are Netflix on September 23.