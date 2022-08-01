PLAYER RATINGS: Leah Williamson and Millie Bright shine as England beat Germany to win the Euros

A brilliant effort by England’s defensive rear was crucial for the Lionesses who ended up hurting 56 years as the country awaited a major football trophy.

The centre-half, made up of captain Leah Williamson and Millie Bright, plus super subs Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly – who scored the goals when England beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday – were all excellent for Sarina Wiegman’s side.

Below, Sports postRunning through the team, Dominic King assesses each player’s performance on a historic, feverish night in north-west London that could change women’s football and sport in the country forever.

Captain Leah Williamson was crucial as England won their first major trophy on Sunday

Millie Bright (left) and Williamson (right) were brilliant as England beat Germany at Wembley

ENGLAND (4-2-3-1)

Mary Earps 8

Safe and reliable as she has been throughout the tournament. A great stop in the first half.

Lucy Bronze 8

All the action as a right-back, the 30-year-old won the biggest header of her career to score the winning goal.

Millie Bright 8.5

Led, stepped on it, put her foot in it and helped lead a defense that refused to succumb to German pressure.

‘Keeper Mary Earps (right) was once again solid between the sticks to help England secure victory’

Leah Williamson 9

The best player on the field; impeccable reading of the game, deliberate use of possession and always calm.

Rachel Daly 8

Super performance with some important interventions, although she was frustrated that Germany’s equalizer came from her side.

Keira Walsh 8.5

One of the best matches of her career at the perfect time, barely wasted a pass and kept England ahead.

Midfielder Keira Walsh (left) played one of the best games of her life, netting Ella Toone’s goal

Georgia Stanway 8

She ran so fast she barely had anything left to give by the time she was replaced by Jill Scott late in the 88th minute.

Beth Mead 8

The tournament’s top scorer and best player couldn’t increase her total here, but her impact to reach this stage was huge.

Fran Kirby 7

She was lively in the first half and would have liked to see more of the ball in key areas, but the German defense managed to control her well.

Beth Mead was unable to increase her goal tally, but her impact to reach this stage was huge

Lauren Hemp 8

Another who, when it mattered most, stood up and performed and made a significant contribution to this historic day.

Ellen White 7

Frustrated to miss a good chance in the first half, when she put the ball over the bar, before being substituted.

SUBSTITUTES

Russo 7 (for White 56), Toone 8.5 (for Kirby 56), Kelly 8.5 (for Mead 64), Greenwood 8 (for Daly 88), Scott 7 (for Stanway (88), Parris N/R (for Hemp 120) .

Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman (pictured above) made the right changes at the right time

Super subs Chloe Kelly (left) and Toone (right) scored the goals as England beat their old rivals

Manager: Sarina Wiegman 9

Managers who know when to make the right changes at the right time are the ones who win trophies and Wiegman did it again with match winning subs.

GERMANY (4-3-3)

from; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering (Doorsoun 103), Rauch (Lattwein 113); Magull (Dallmann 90), Oberdorf, Dabritz (Lohmann 73); Huth, Schuller (Anyomi 73), Brand (Wassmuth 45).

Referee: Kateryna Monzul (Ukraine) 7.

Presence: 87,192.