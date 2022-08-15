Plaintiffs in Long Fight Over Endangered Salmon Hope a Resolution Is Near

WASHINGTON — After decades of legal battles over hydroelectric dams that have contributed to the depletion of salmon populations in the Pacific Northwest, the Biden administration is extending settlement talks with plaintiffs hoping the solution they seek — removal of the dams — is close. is.

The federal government has been charged five times for its failed efforts to save salmon in the Columbia River basin and for violating longstanding treaties with the Nez Perce, Yakama and Umatilla tribes. But now the Biden administration and others say that the recovery of the salmon population is a matter of tribal justice, and also the only real solution.

Last month, the government released a report on the feasibility of removing four dams in the lower Snake River to aid salmon recovery, and another on how to replace the energy they produce. The first report, conducted by scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and released in draft formfound that major changes are needed to bring salmon back to fishable levels, including removing at least one and possibly all four dams on the lower hose and reintroducing salmon into areas completely blocked by the dams.