Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow and husband Tyler Stanaland SPLIT after two years of marriage

Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow and husband Tyler Stanaland announced they were breaking up on Wednesday after two years of marriage.

The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts with a joint statement, in which the 36-year-old actress revealed that they had “made the difficult decision to part ways.”

“This decision was made with love and mutual respect for each other. We’ve realized that we need some time to make sure we’re all living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,” she told her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

She continued: “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us, but also for our dog Charlie.”

“We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter,” continued the two-time Soap Opera Digest Award nominee from Tampa, Florida.

Rumors of marital problems between the couple began to circulate. The broker claimed that his Selling the OC costar, Kayla Cardona, tried to kiss him off camera.

“They had problems before, but this is the last straw,” a source told People that their relationship became a storyline in the Netflix spin-off Selling Sunset.

The insider added: “Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show, but he was adamant. He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms.’

In addition, the outlet reported that the former couple is “completely over” and “all the girls are obsessed with him” on its reality show.

Better times: In March 2020, the couple married in front of 120 of their closest friends and relatives, according to The Knot

Before officially breaking up, Stanaland had “tried to be very respectful, but” the female attention of his colleagues “takes its toll on his marriage 100 percent.”

The pair had known each other for years through mutual friends, but only met when Stanaland mustered the courage to get in touch via social media, which subsequently led to them dating in 2018.

Speaking to The Knot, devoted surfer Tyler said, “I knew Britt for obvious reasons. But Britt was forever my unattainable crush.

“As a man I used to watch Pitch Perfect with friends and ‘Brittany Snow… One day’. But never thought it would ever happen.’

From the moment he first connected with the blonde beauty, he recalls: “I sent a direct message with the most embarrassing pick-up line. A father’s joke. I’m so surprised we’re getting married.’

They finally got married in March 2020 in a romantic Malibu ceremony in front of 120 of their loved ones.