PICTURED: Colorado boy, 12, savaged by his pet pit bull named DIABLO

Ty’s Dad Said The Dog That Attacked His Son Is Called Diablo, Which Translates To Devil

Mary Gehring, 89, was also taken to hospital but died of her injuries later on Sunday

The 12-year-old was flown to a local hospital in Golden, Colorado after police found him seriously injured

12-year-old Ty is recovering after being attacked by two pit bulls who later mauled his 89-year-old grandmother on September 14.

A 12-year-old Colorado boy who was attacked by his pit bull named Diablo – Spanish for devil – is recovering after seeing his grandmother mauled by his “sweetheart” dog.

Ty and Mary Gehring, his 89-year-old grandmother, were attacked by the 12-year-old’s dog on Sept. 14. Another pit bull was also involved in the attack, but was not identified.

Diablo has been living with Ty since he was just five years old — ever since his parents divorced seven years ago. Ty’s father, who does not want to be identified, called the dog a “sweetheart” as he struggled to understand the details of the attack.

Ty is now recovering from punctures, cuts and broken fingers after being taken to hospital by plane last week.

Gehring succumbed to her injuries two days later on September 16.

The boy’s father has tried to summarize the attack and mentally played it off when he learned that Ty was in the hospital.

“I get a call from my sister while on a plane that Ty has been attacked by a dog and that there is a serious injury and that he [air lifted] to the children’s hospital,” his father said.

He later added, “When my son could talk, I asked him how his grandmother was doing and he collapsed.”

On the day of the attack, Ty ran to get help from his neighbor. Police arrived at the home at 15712 West 1st Ave in Golden, Colorado to find the grandmother and boy with “serious injuries from an attack by two pit bull dogs,” police said.

Both victims were immediately taken to hospital.

Ty’s dad still doesn’t know what went wrong, especially after he had his ex-wife do extensive research on whether Diablo was a “fighting breed” before they got the dog seven years ago.

His father referred to Ty and his grandmother as “best friends” as they struggled to understand the sequence of events leading up to the attack.

‘That was his best friend. Ty was recently baptized by his grandmother and she has a very active role in his life. She was a very good influence. His grandmother was one of the nicest people you would ever meet in real life.

“To live a righteous life and then suffer it, I just suffer.”

The two pit bulls have been taken to a local veterinary hospital for evaluation, according to police. Both dogs were later euthanized.