Aryna Sabalenka ‘will still play the Miami Open’, despite the shock death of her boyfriend and ex-NHL player Konstantin Koltsov at age 42

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will continue playing the Miami Open despite the death of her boyfriend Konstantin Kolstov, according to a report.

Kolstov, a former professional hockey player, died at the age of 42 in an apparent suicide in the early hours of Monday morning in Miami, Florida.

The Belarusian is believed to have met his tennis star girlfriend in Miami as she prepared for the Miami Open.

Despite Kolstov’s shocking death, the two-time Australian Open champion still intends to play the tournament in the Sunshine State, where she is seeded second, according to the Tennis channel.

However, Sabalenka will not speak to the media after her rounds.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to play her first round on Friday against the winner of the first round match between Simona Halep and Paula Badosa.

The Miami-Dade Police Department told DailyMail.com that the investigation into Kolstov’s death is being treated as an apparent suicide.

Bal Harbor police and firefighters were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbor Resort in reference to a man who jumped from a balcony at 12:39 a.m. ET on Monday, according to investigators.

Reports from his native Belarus initially claimed that Kolstov had died from a “dislodged blood clot.”

Koltsov, who played hockey for the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, was confirmed dead by his former club Salavat Yulaev Ufa on the social messaging site Telegram on Tuesday.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev coach Konstantin Koltsov has passed away,” the Russian club’s statement said.

“He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by the players, colleagues and fans. Konstantin was forever written in the history of our club.

‘Koltsov won the Russian championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev, and did a great job in the team’s coaching staff.

“May your memory burn brightly.”

Kolstov had been dating Sabalenka and the couple are believed to have been together for three years.

Sabalenka and Koltsov were first linked in 2021 and he regularly appeared on her Instagram.

Koltsov was selected by the Penguins with the 18th overall pick in the 1999 NHL Draft.

“I love you @koltsov2021,” he wrote in a post that included hearts and other emojis.

‘Happy Birthday my love. You are my dearest person, my best friend and my greatest support. Peace be upon you, strength, patience and health.

“I hope we have everything we planned. I love you.”

On International Women’s Day, Koltsov shared a gallery of photos of Sabalenka, dedicated to the tennis star, with the caption: “Happy holidays, my love, I love you madly.”

Koltsov is believed to have three children from his previous relationship with his ex-wife Yulia, named Daniel, Alexander and Stefan.

The tragedy comes shortly after Sabalenka lost her father in similar circumstances.

The player’s late father, Sergey, who was also a professional ice hockey player, died suddenly in 2019 at the age of just 43.

Kolstov spent parts of three seasons in Pittsburgh between 2002 and 2006 after being selected by the Penguins with the 18th overall pick in the 1999 NHL Draft.

Koltsov (pictured in the white cap) was in Sabalenka’s box to watch her win the Australian Open in January.

The former Dinamo Minsk coach paid tribute to his girlfriend two weeks ago on International Women’s Day

Following his time in the NHL, Koltsov won the Russian Super League title under Salavat Yulaev, who confirmed his death, in 2008, and more recently returned to the club as an assistant coach.

Koltsov was previously on the coaching staff of Dinamo Minsk and Spartak Moscow, as well as being head coach of Brest and Dinamo Maladzyechna.

Koltsov also played for the Belarusian national team at the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics.

For help, call Samaritans on 116123 in the UK or visit www.samaritans.org either www.thecalmzone.net/get-supportor call Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 in the US.